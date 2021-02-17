The Calhoun Sandcrabs travel to Rockport Tuesday, Feb. 9, for their second district game of the season.
The Sandcrabs beat the Pirates, 5-2, and improved their district record to 2-0 for the season.
Sandcrabs Jose Ledezma and Alvaro Heredia led the game with two goals each against Rockport.
Marco Martinez and Heredia scored Calhoun’s first points in the first half.
In the second half, Ledezma scored two goal, Heredia scoring his second goal of the game, and John Moreno capping his first goal of the game and extending Calhoun’s lead 5-2.
The Sandcrabs travel to Beeville traveled to last Tuesday, please see Wave Sports for score.
Calhoun will host the Palacios Sharks this Friday for the official home opener of Sandcrabs soccer.
Last Friday’s home opener against Yoakum was rescheduled due to the incoming freezing weather.
Game starts at 7 p.m.