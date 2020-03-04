Calhoun Sandcrabs Varsity Soccer hosted their final match against the Victoria West Warriors last Tuesday night in Sandcrabs Stadium.
The Sandcrabs topped the Warriors, 2-0, with two second-half scores by Junior Striker Jose Ledezma.
Calhoun rebounded from its tie against King last Friday, and it was a must-win situation for the Sandcrabs late in the season.
“We all knew about the relevance of this game,” Sandcrabs Head Soccer Coach Esequiel Quiralte said. “A tie or a loss would have complicated our position in the standings really bad…we knew it was going to be a difficult game, and we needed to make it a very good game if we wanted to win the game.”
The Sandcrabs have a bye this Friday, and they faced Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday.
For the score of the Ray game, please go to Wave Sports for scores and updates.