Calhoun Sandcrabs varsity soccer is back and playing in a new district but under different circumstances.
The Sandcrabs enter the season playing through the COVID-19 pandemic, and head boys soccer coach Esequiel Quiralte acknowledged this season is different from others.
“This season is definitely different,” Quiralte said. “But we’re working; we’re working hard, regardless of what happens in the future or during the season.”
Quiralte talked about what he has been telling players about playing through the pandemic.
“It is it is something very different, and it’s something that makes us coaches work on more details like forcing them to wear their masks, advising them, or demanding for them to take care of themselves over the weekends,” Quiralte said.
This is very difficult for Quiralte because they cannot control what the players do outside of practice, and he added it is very different; it’s another “big detail” that the team is working on.
“Last season we didn’t care about those things. We focused more on the sports and the work related to soccer, but now this is extra, but this is the new normal,” Quiralte said. “This is what we live in, and we got to get adapted and do what we have to do.”
Quiralte added the responsibility as a coach is to take care of the safety of the players.
The Calhoun Sandcrabs will be playing 4A this season due to the district realignment, and Quiralte talked about the advantages of dropping from a tough district to a new one.
Quiralte said the biggest advantage for this season is the number of teams in their current district.
“Last year, we were nine teams in the district. Now we’re six,” Quiralte said. “So, having that in mind, there are more probabilities to the make the playoffs.”
Quiralte added they are going to prepare for this district as if it’s a “competitive district,” and they are going do their best.
Quiralte has two expectations for his teams this year; making the playoffs and winning a district title.
“We have those two objectives already in mind. We’re working with that mindset and trying to tell them every day we’re working towards the objective, which is a district championship and the playoffs,” Quiralte said.
The Sandcrabs kickoff district play against Gonzales Friday, Feb. 5.
The game starts at 7 p.m.