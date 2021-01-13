Calhoun Sandcrabs Varsity Soccer won the Beeville ISD Soccer Tournament for the second year in a row last Saturday.
The Sandcrabs knocked out the Pleasanton Eagles, 7-1, and the Corpus Christi Carrol Tigers, 1-0, in the first two matches of the tournament last Thursday.
Those two wins put Calhoun in the championship game against local rivals the Victoria West Warriors.
“During the first half, we started really strong by pressuring them all over the field,” Head Boys Soccer Coach Esequiel Quiralte said. “Especially at their defending line, which gave us the chance to control the midfield, and as a consequence, the chance to create goal-scoring opportunities.”
The Sandcrabs capitalized with goals by Jose Ledezma and Alvaro Heredia in the first half.
“At halftime, we spoke about the importance of being concentrated and kept pressuring them as soon as they got the ball, and we obtained great results,” Quiralte said.
Ledezma scored his second goal of the game, and Diego Ledezma capped off the championship game with the team’s fourth goal.
The Sandcrabs will take on St. Joseph Thursday, Jan. 21, at home.
The game starts at 6 p.m.