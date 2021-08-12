Calhoun Sandcrabs teams took to the field for an intrasquad scrimmage Aug. 7 at Sandcrabs Stadium.
From the freshman team to the varsity team, coaches are piecing their squads together to see what they need to improve before the season starts.
Players are mixed to see how they work together said Sandcrabs head coach Richard Whitaker.
“We kept things pretty basic on both sides of the ball.” Whitaker said. “And we coached hard today, and we’d like to see a lot of things out of our kids, but they’ve got a long way to go.”
“We’re going to be able to put some of those kids on the same side of the ball, and we’re going to get a lot better as we move forward.” Whitaker added.
A rain cell hovered early over the scrimmages bringing a heavy downpour for a short time.
Football games are no strangers to the rain. They will play in the rain except when there is lightning in the area, Whitaker said “We started scrimmage off with a little rain. It is what it is, and we had a couple of miscues early, and kids were talking about the ball being wet, whatever, and I am on their butt going ‘hey, it’s going to get wet on Friday nights’,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker added his players have to control the ball despite the weather conditions, “No excuses. We’ve got to work through it.”
With a lot of young players on the field during the scrimmage, Whitaker said the leadership of the older players.
“Leadership is so important for every football team. And we need that on the field and off the field, and so hopefully, our kids have been a good mentor for our young ones,” Whitaker said as the veteran players cheered on the junior varsity and freshman teams from the sideline.
The first scrimmage of the season is against Yoakum Friday.
The Calhoun Sandcrabs kick off the season on the road against the Navarro Panthers Friday, Aug. 27.