The Calhoun Sandcrabs hosted an intrasquad game last Thursday in their first scrimmage of the 2020 Football season.
Team Calhoun White beat Team Calhoun Black, 15-14, in Thursday’s game.
Sandcrabs Head Coach Richard Whitaker talked about his team’s performance against each other.
“Today, we did like a spring game where we mixed the kids, and it’s always ugly when we do this, even in the spring,” Whitaker said. “After four weeks of practice, it’s ugly because it throws off all the timing.”
Whitaker added he’s taking players that have been “working in the huddle together” and mixing them up.
The goal of the scrimmage is to get the players to play both sides of the ball, Whitaker said.
“It’s about getting into shape. We’ve got a game coming up, and we got get into shape,” Whitaker said, “so, whenever that’s gonna happen, it’s gonna happen, but right now we need to have ourselves ready to go when we step on the field.”
There was trash-talking on both sides of the field, and Whitaker said he doesn’t care about the talking, but action.
“It’s what we tell our kids all the time. You can say whatever you want, but it’s what you do once you step on that field that matters,” Whitaker said.
Sandcrabs Senior Fullback Steve Johnson talked about his team competing against each other.
Johnson said even though they didn’t have the West Columbia scrimmage, the “goal” for the intrasquad match was to compete.
“In order to get where we want to go, we have to be the toughest team that we faced,” Johnson said, “so coming out here being able to compete with each other is the same thing as competing against another team.”
Whitaker talked about trying to find a replacement game or a scrimmage for his team, and he said they’ll take either one.
“We’re still in the process of finding that, and hopefully, we’ll be lucky enough to get something,” Whitakers said.
The Sandcrabs received news on Monday from Whitaker that they’ll be playing number one ranked La Vega in week one this Friday in Bastrop.