The Calhoun Sandcrabs (2-0) dominated the Tuloso-Midway Warriors (0-2), winning 49-3 in an important district matchup Thursday night at Sandcrab Stadium.
The Calhoun offense posted nearly 600 rushing yards, while the defense held the Warriors to 170 yards total offense.
Before some fans could get in their seats, running back Min Htway burned Tuloso-Midway’s defense on a 73-yard run.
Teammate and fellow running back Tony Hensley followed Htway’s lead and popped off a 53-yard run, and Calhoun quickly led 14-0 in the first quarter.
The Warriors had arguably their best possession following the Hensley touchdown but had to settle for a 30-yard field goal by Ryan Morales. Calhoun led the Warriors 14-3 in the first quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, Hensley put a stop to any momentum that Tuloso Midway might have had. The speedster found a lane, hit it, and scampered to an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
The Calhoun defense got another stop, and on offense, running back Adrian Chambers got involved in the scoring action. He took a 77-yard run to the house, which extended the Sandcrabs lead to 28-3, still in the first quarter.
The big plays on offense slowed down in the second quarter, but the Sandcrabs defense pitched a shutout.
The only score in the second quarter came from fullback Esteban Cruz from two yards out. Calhoun went into halftime up 35-3.
The potent and aggressive Calhoun defense did not allow the Warriors to score another point in the game.
Quarterback Jacob Laughlin punched it in from one yard out in the third quarter to put the nail in the coffin as Calhoun extended the lead to 42-3.
Some of the underclassmen and younger players for Calhoun got some playing time and took advantage of it.
Terrick Martinez scored on an 8-yard run to close out the scoring, 49-3.
The Sandcrabs moved to 2-0 in district play, which puts them in a good position moving forward. The district schedule gets tougher the next three weeks, but head coach Richard Whitaker and company have this team firing on all cylinders.
Calhoun will hit the road Saturday to take on the Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers (1-1) at 2:30 pm.