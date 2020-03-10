The Calhoun Sandcrabs Track and Field team finished in first place last Thursday at the Yoakum Relays.
Field Events Results:
Shot Put
Second Place: Heath Henke (44’9.75”)
Discus
Second Place: Henke (143’5”)
Third Place: Jose Hernandez (125’1”)
High Jump
Second Place: Michael Felkins (5’10”)
Third Place: Casey Nunley (5’8”)
Long Jump
Second Place: Jarius Stewart (20’11.25”)
Fifth Place: Min Htway (20’.75”)
Triple Jump
Fourth Place: Htway (41’7”)
Running Events Results:
100M Dash
Third Place: Tony Hensley (11.60)
Sixth Place: Stewart (11.84)
400M Dash
Fifth Place: Dekyn Garcia (53.99)
800M Run
Second Place: Daniel Sanchez (2:05.63)
1600M Run
First Place: Sanchez (4:35.91)
3200M Run
First Place: Sanchez (10:14.54)
Third Place: Ismael Ysaguirre (10:45.83)
Fifth Place: Cesar Pina (11:12.10)
300M Hurdles
First Place: Brevin Robles (41.39)
4X100M Relay
Second Place: Robles, Tony Hensley, Stewart, and Steve Johnson (44.84)
4X200M Relay
Third Place: Hensley, Casey Nunley, Stewart, and Payton Salinas (1:34.18)
4X400M Relay
First Place: Robles, Colin Carabajal, Salinas, and Garcia (3:38.82)