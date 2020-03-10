The Calhoun Sandcrabs Track and Field team finished in first place last Thursday at the Yoakum Relays.

Field Events Results:

Shot Put

Second Place: Heath Henke (44’9.75”)

Discus

Second Place: Henke (143’5”)

Third Place: Jose Hernandez (125’1”)

High Jump

Second Place: Michael Felkins (5’10”)

Third Place: Casey Nunley (5’8”)

Long Jump

Second Place: Jarius Stewart (20’11.25”)

Fifth Place: Min Htway (20’.75”)

Triple Jump

Fourth Place: Htway (41’7”)

Running Events Results:

100M Dash

Third Place: Tony Hensley (11.60)

Sixth Place: Stewart (11.84)

400M Dash

Fifth Place: Dekyn Garcia (53.99)

800M Run

Second Place: Daniel Sanchez (2:05.63)

1600M Run

First Place: Sanchez (4:35.91)

3200M Run

First Place: Sanchez (10:14.54)

Third Place: Ismael Ysaguirre (10:45.83)

Fifth Place: Cesar Pina (11:12.10)

300M Hurdles

First Place: Brevin Robles (41.39)

4X100M Relay

Second Place: Robles, Tony Hensley, Stewart, and Steve Johnson (44.84)

4X200M Relay

Third Place: Hensley, Casey Nunley, Stewart, and Payton Salinas (1:34.18)

4X400M Relay

First Place: Robles, Colin Carabajal, Salinas, and Garcia (3:38.82)

Tags