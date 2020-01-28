--At Corpus Christi King--
Calhoun Sandies Varsity Basketball fell to King, 41-46, last Tuesday in a tight contest on the road.
Rea Chrisco led the team with 11 points against the Mustangs. Morgan Gray and Arly Sanchez finished the game with seven points apiece.
Catherine Torres recorded seven rebounds, Gray grabbed six, and Sanchez collected five against King.
--Stats--
POINTS: Chrisco (11), Gray and Sanchez (7), Katelyn Rothmann and Claire Blinka (6)
REBOUNDS: Torres (7), Gray (6), Sanchez (5)
--At Victoria West--
The Sandies fell to the Victoria West Warriors on the road last Friday, 36-39.
Catherine Torres led the team with nine points against the Warriors. Arly Sanchez was the second-leading scorer with eight points.
Katelyn Rothman and Claire Blinka led the team with six rebounds.
POINTS: Torres (9), Sanchez (8), Rea Chrisco (7)
REBOUNDS: Rothmann and Blinka (6)
The Sandies will play Ray at home.
Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m.