Calhoun Sandies varsity basketball team members received accolades for their work during the 2020-21 girls basketball season.
Seniors Kathlyn Rothmann and Arly Sanchez received All-District recognition; Rothmann was named first-team All-District for 4A District 26, and Sanchez was named second-team All-District.
Mallori Nessa, Kendyl Acosta, and Rea Chrisco received honorable mentions.
Freshman Caedyn Boerm was named Newcomer of the Year by District 26 for her performance.
All-Academic Team: Kendyl Acosta, Kenzy Acosta, Monique Bargas, Caedyn Boerm, Jynieve Kennemer, Mallori Nessa, Kathlyn Rothmann, Arly Sanchez, and Kaylee Navarez.