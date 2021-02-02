The Calhoun Sandies kept their playoff hopes alive with a big 36-28 win over the Sinton Pirates last Friday night.
The Sandies played a physical game against Sinton. Calhoun trailed Sinton, 16-20, at the end of the first half, but the Sandies took advantage of turnovers and free throws.
Calhoun Head Coach Sonny Benefield talked about the team stepping up against Sinton after losing to them in the first meeting.
“They knew what we had to do,” Benefield said. “The first meeting we were down four points at halftime, came out and played up about half of the third quarter, and then they blew us out in the fourth, and we’ve been working…when we go into the fourth quarter, we have to protect it [the lead].”
During the season, the Sandies had trouble with free throws, but in the second half, Calhoun made a majority of its free throws to seal the win over the Pirates.
“We’ve been missing free throws, but right down the stretch, we made the free throws, and when they really counted,” Benefield said.
Senior Arly Sanchez was one of the Sandies players able to make key free throws to seal the win, and she said her team encouraged her to stay focused and sink the shots.
Calhoun’s bench stepped up when senior Katelyn Rothmann was injured in the first quarter. She returned in the fourth quarter.
Rothmann talked about her teammates stepping up in her absence.
“They just focused really good. They were able to shut down the post on Sinton’s team,” Rothmann said. “And they made her shoot from the outside, and they did real good on the boards and got all the rebounds that we needed. And so I’m real proud of them for that.”
Benefield was really proud of his bench, especially Kendyl Acosta.
Benefield said she played tremendously in the middle, and he added that Acosta goes after the ball 100 percent.
With the season almost over and the Sandies still in the playoff picture, senior Rea Chrisco said her team has to play the way they played Sinton.
“You got to play just like we did tonight…we have to keep playing the same game,” Chrisco said.
This was the final home game for Chrisco, Rothmann, and Sanchez, and Benefield talked about having these three seniors on this team.
“We talked about it, and I use them as examples all the time,” Benefield said.
From playing last season against Corpus Christi teams to now, Benefield said that leadership is going to their young players.
“I always look. I said [to his young player], you look at Arly. You look at Rea, and then you look at Rothmann. They’re going to get after it every time,” Benefield said. “Now, I’m not saying they’re gonna make every shot or make every play 100 percent, but it’s not from the lack of effort. They’re going to give you 100 percent, and I am just so proud of them.”
The Sandies need one more win to clinch a playoff berth, and Benefield said if they win the other teams wouldn’t catch them.
“What it does, it makes us start playing and reaching a plateau that is elevated up when the playoffs come,” Benefield said.
The Sandies faced West Oso last Monday. Please see Wave Sports for the score.
Calhoun will travel to Corpus Christi for the regular-season finale against the Buccaneers this Friday night.
Tip-off is 7:30 p.m.
--SINTON STATS--
Rea Chrisco: 11 pts, 3 rebs, 2 assists, 3 steals
Caedyn Boerm: 3 pts, 2 rebs, 2 steals, 2 assists
Arly Sanchez: 6 pts, 3 rebs, 1 steal, 1 blocked shot, 1 assist
Katelyn Rothmann: 7 pts, 2 rebs, 1 assist
Mallori Nessa: 4 pts, 5 rebs, 1 assist, 1 steal
Kendyl Acosta: 5 pts, 6 rebs, 3 assists, 1 steal