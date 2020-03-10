Calhoun Sandies Varsity Softball earned its first district victory of the season in a 4-3 walk-off winner against Corpus Christi Carroll last Tuesday.
Sandies Softball Player Amri Gaona helped Calhoun seal the victory in the bottom of the seventh with a double and an RBI.
Sandies Pitcher Catherine Hernandez struck out 13 Carroll batters and allowed three runs on three hits.
Calhoun will play in a tournament in Corpus Christi this week and will resume district play against the Corpus Christi King Mustangs on the road next Tuesday.
The Sandies are 1-1 in district play and 7-6 overall for 2020.