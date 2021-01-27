Rothmann

Senior Katelyn Rothmann taking shot during the Corpus Christi Miller game Tuesday, January 19. Rothmann record seven points, six rebounds, one assist, and one steal. (Photo by Kellie Whitaker)

The Calhoun Sandies returned to action last week with a stretch of games played to make up due to the COVID quarantine protocol.

In the first game, the Sandies played the Miller Buccaneers in a rescheduled game Tuesday, Jan 19, at home.

The Sandies beat Miller, 36-28.

After the win against Miller, the Sandies were handed back-to-back losses by Rockport and Beeville.

The Sandies fell to Rockport, 51-36, and lost to Beeville, 55-38, at home last Friday.

Sandies Head Coach Sonny Benefield talked about the loss to Beeville and the turnovers and missed free throws by his team.

“In practice, we make them [free throws], and that is baffling to me. How can you stand up, shoot a 15-foot shot when nobody is guarding you?” Benefield asked. “It’s got to be mental because the physical aspect is there.”

The Sandies finished 3-3 in the first half of district play and need to beat the teams they’ve beaten (Miller, Ingleside, and West Oso) in the second half to get into the playoffs.

“We beat those three teams, Now we got to go to those three teams’ places, and we’re getting better and better and better,” Benefield said. “And if we beat them, that will put us in fourth unless one of them accidentally upsets somebody.”

The Sandies traveled to Ingleside (Please see Wave Sports for the scores and highlights) and will play their final home game of the season against the Sinton Pirates this Friday.

Tip-Off is 7:30 p.m.

--STATS—

MILLER:

Rea Chrisco: 11 pts, 6 assists, 1 reb, 2 steals

Caedyn Boerm: 3 pts, 4 rebs, 3 steals

Arly Sanchez: 6 pts, 2 assists, 7 rebs, 3 steals

Kaitlyn Rothmann: 7 pts, 1 assist, 6 rebs, 1 steal

Mallori Nessa: 4 pts, 1 assist, 9 rebs, 1 steal

Kendyl Acosta: 5 pts, 4 rebs, 1 steal

--

ROCKPORT:

Rea Chrisco: 14 pts, 2 assists, 1 steal

Caedyn Boerm: 13 pts, 3 assists, 1 reb, 4 steals

Arly Sanchez: 2pts, 1 assist, 2 rebs, 1 blocked shot

Katelyn Rothmann: 4 pts, 4 rebs, 1 steal

Mallorie Nessa: 2 pts, 2 assists, 7 rebs,

Kendyl Acosta: 1 pt, 4 rebs, 1 steal

--

BEEVILLE:

Rea Chrisco: 10 pts, 2 assists, 2 rebs, 2 steals

Cadeyn Boerm: 10 pts, 2 rebs, 2 assists, 1 steal

Arly Sanchez: 6 pts, 3 rebs, 2 assists, 1 blocked shot, 1 steal

Katelyn Rothmann: 7 pts, 2 assists, 4 rebs

Mallori Nessa: 3 pts, 3 rebs, 2 assists

Kendyl Acosta: 2 pts, 2 rebs

