The Calhoun Sandies returned to action last week with a stretch of games played to make up due to the COVID quarantine protocol.
In the first game, the Sandies played the Miller Buccaneers in a rescheduled game Tuesday, Jan 19, at home.
The Sandies beat Miller, 36-28.
After the win against Miller, the Sandies were handed back-to-back losses by Rockport and Beeville.
The Sandies fell to Rockport, 51-36, and lost to Beeville, 55-38, at home last Friday.
Sandies Head Coach Sonny Benefield talked about the loss to Beeville and the turnovers and missed free throws by his team.
“In practice, we make them [free throws], and that is baffling to me. How can you stand up, shoot a 15-foot shot when nobody is guarding you?” Benefield asked. “It’s got to be mental because the physical aspect is there.”
The Sandies finished 3-3 in the first half of district play and need to beat the teams they’ve beaten (Miller, Ingleside, and West Oso) in the second half to get into the playoffs.
“We beat those three teams, Now we got to go to those three teams’ places, and we’re getting better and better and better,” Benefield said. “And if we beat them, that will put us in fourth unless one of them accidentally upsets somebody.”
The Sandies traveled to Ingleside (Please see Wave Sports for the scores and highlights) and will play their final home game of the season against the Sinton Pirates this Friday.
Tip-Off is 7:30 p.m.
--STATS—
MILLER:
Rea Chrisco: 11 pts, 6 assists, 1 reb, 2 steals
Caedyn Boerm: 3 pts, 4 rebs, 3 steals
Arly Sanchez: 6 pts, 2 assists, 7 rebs, 3 steals
Kaitlyn Rothmann: 7 pts, 1 assist, 6 rebs, 1 steal
Mallori Nessa: 4 pts, 1 assist, 9 rebs, 1 steal
Kendyl Acosta: 5 pts, 4 rebs, 1 steal
--
ROCKPORT:
Rea Chrisco: 14 pts, 2 assists, 1 steal
Caedyn Boerm: 13 pts, 3 assists, 1 reb, 4 steals
Arly Sanchez: 2pts, 1 assist, 2 rebs, 1 blocked shot
Katelyn Rothmann: 4 pts, 4 rebs, 1 steal
Mallorie Nessa: 2 pts, 2 assists, 7 rebs,
Kendyl Acosta: 1 pt, 4 rebs, 1 steal
--
BEEVILLE:
Rea Chrisco: 10 pts, 2 assists, 2 rebs, 2 steals
Cadeyn Boerm: 10 pts, 2 rebs, 2 assists, 1 steal
Arly Sanchez: 6 pts, 3 rebs, 2 assists, 1 blocked shot, 1 steal
Katelyn Rothmann: 7 pts, 2 assists, 4 rebs
Mallori Nessa: 3 pts, 3 rebs, 2 assists
Kendyl Acosta: 2 pts, 2 rebs