Kills from senior Rosie Orta put the Sandies in the win column, 1-0, in the season and home opener sweep of the Industrial Cobras on Aug. 10.
Orta recorded 15 kills in three sets, and the hard work, long practices, and great drills helped to get those kills, she said.
“It feels amazing; the team’s great, great energy, and lots hustle and heart,” Orta said.
The Sandies came close to not completing the sweep against Industrial.
Calhoun led by as much as 12 points over the Cobras in the third set before Industrial scored five of the next six points.
Third-year head volleyball coach Jenna Buzek said her team got too complacent and relaxed and Industrial came rolling back.
“I called the timeout. They had gotten five points to our one, and so I just kind of had to explain that to them that we got it. We got to go,” Buzek said.
The maturity from the Sandies helped them keep their composure to the last point of the third set.
“I told them after the game, ‘we need games like that.’ We need games to kind of shake us up a bit,” Buzek said.
Sandies outside hitter Savannah Lane was one of the two players to score for Calhoun in the third and final set, and she and her team kept their focus to earn one more point than Industrial.
“We just had this mentality of one more point, one more point,” Lane said. “It was going back and forth, back and forth. And whenever I got the front row, I just had that burst of adrenaline, and I just wanted to put it down to get that one last point.”
The Sandies are 1-0 in back-to-back seasons, and Buzek said it’s good to start the season with a win.
“It’s always good to start with one win in the book, so hopefully, it’s given them the confidence to know that they can play and that they’re a good team,” Buzek said.
The Sandies would drop the next game against the St. Joseph Flyers in four sets in the final tri-match game; Buzek was not pleased by her team’s performance after coming off a win.
“I wasn’t overly happy with that game,” Buzek said. “We looked tired. We looked a little bit out of it. We didn’t play with as much pride and hustle as we did earlier, and it showed with the loss,” Buzek said.
Against the Flyers, Calhoun led 8-2 in set two, only to lose it, 23-25.
Communication issues and players relying on others to make the plays was a factor in the set two collapse, Buzek said.
“We have a big problem once we kind of have a downfall. We just keep going and going [down] and don’t break out of it,” Buzek said.
Seniors Raelin Luna and Keri Grantland know there’s a lot of work to be done heading into the Corpus Christi tournament.
“I think tomorrow we’re gonna come out. We’re gonna do the things we need,” Luna said. “Push harder, work harder, work as a team, talk more and come out with more energy, and have each other’s backs as much as possible.”
Grantland said the loss will push the team to work hard at practice, and she is not using the long break between games as an excuse.
“We were tired, and it’s hard coming to play from a break and then play again, but that’s still not an excuse,” Grantland said.
The Sandies traveled to Corpus Christi on Aug. 13 for a two-day tournament. Buzek said after the loss to St. Joe, she hopes her team has a couple of good practices and is ready to go because “it’s a tough tournament.”
The Sandies placed third in the Corpus Christi Volleyball Tournament over the weekend
Calhoun played El Campo yesterday (please see Wave Sports for highlights) and will travel to Sinton this Friday for the second tournament of the season.