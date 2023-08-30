Another week, another tournament title for the Sandies (19-3) varsity volleyball team.
The Calhoun girls won the Goliad/ Cuero Tournament Championship over the weekend, after plowing through another talented group of teams.
Kendal Bargas was named MVP of the event, while teammates Layla Myers and Nevaeh Rangel were selected for the All Tournament team.
“In the Friday games, we really took care of business, ran what we needed to run and played good volleyball,” Head Coach Jenna Buzek said. “On Saturday, we kind of started off a little shaky in the championship bracket. I still felt like we didn’t play our best on Saturday, but somehow we figured it out, pulled it off and won the championship. Then again, we played some really good competition as well, so sometimes your flaws come out when you’re challenged like that.”
Buzek said she’s pleased with the way the Sandies have come out of the gates, with 19 of their first 22 matches of the season.
“This has been the challenge for us in previous years,” Buzek said. “Whenever we get on a winning streak, maintaining it. That’s a hard thing to do because everyone knows your success and they’re out to be the ones to beat you. That will be our focus going forward: how do we keep winning? Because it gets harder and harder as you go.”
Results from the tournament include:
Calhoun defeats Hallettsville 25-15, 25-11
Addison Rodriguez- 2 aces, 7 assists, 4 digs
Briley Christensen- 3 assists, 2 digs
Caedyn Boerm- 2 aces, 4 kills, 1 block
Bargas- 3 aces, 1 kill, 1 assist, 14 digs
Kyndall Gray- 1 kill, 1 block, 1 dig
Myers-2 kills, 3 blocks
McKenlie Frankson- 1 kill
McKynzie Judd- 2 aces, 1 assist, 3 digs
Mia Salazar- 1 ace, 6 digs
Rangel- 4 kills, 1 block
Zoey Henning- 2 digs
Calhoun beats El Campo 25-6, 25-13
Rodriguez- 1 kill, 12 assists, 6 digs
Christensen- 5 assists, 6 digs
Boerm- 2 aces, 5 kills, 1 block, 1 assist, 2 digs
Bargas- 1 kill, 5 assists, 9 digs
Gray- 2 kills, 1 dig
Myers- 4 blocks, 1 assist, 1 dig
Frankson- 1 kill, 1 dig
McKynzie Judd- 1 dig
Salazar- 3 aces, 14 digs
Rangel- 12 kills, 2 blocks
Henning- 5 kills, 2 blocks
Calhoun downs Vic East 25-15, 25-13
Rodriguez- 2 kills, 10 assists, 2 digs
Christensen- 1 ace, 9 assists, 2 digs
Boerm- 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 block 3 digs
Bargas- 2 kills, 3 assists, 14 digs
Gray- 5 kills
Myers- 4 kills, 1 block
Frankson- 4 kills, 2 digs
Judd- 2 digs
Salazar- 1 ace, 11 digs
Rangel- 12 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig
Henning- 2 aces, 3 kills, 6 assists, 3 digs
Calhoun beats Edna 21-25, 25-5, 15-11
Rodriguez- 2 kills, 11 assists, 5 digs
Christensen- 5 assists, 6 digs, 1 ace
Boerm- 1 ace, 2 kills, 1 dig, 3 blocks
Bargas- 1 kill, 1 assist, 18 digs
Gray- 1 kill, 1 dig, 1 block
Myers- 1 dig, 2 blocks
Frankson- 2 kills, 2 digs, 1 block
Judd- 1 ace, 2 digs
Salazar- 8 digs
Rangel- 10 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs
Henning- 2 kills, 1 block, 2 digs
Calhoun defeats Cuero 25-23, 27-25
Rodriguez- 16 assists, 15 digs
Christensen- 5 assists, 6 digs
Boerm- 3 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks
Bargas- 2 kills, 1 assist, 18 digs
Gray- 1 kill, 1 block
Myers-3 blocks
Frankson- 4 kills, 3 blocks, 1 dig
Judd- 1 assist, 5 digs
Salazar- 9 digs
Rangel- 1 ace, 10 kills, 4 digs
Henning- 1 kill, 1 block, 1 assist, 5 digs
Calhoun downs St. Joe 25-18, 24-26, 15-11
Rodriguez- 1 kill, 16 assists, 7 digs
Christensen- 1 kill, 11 assists, 13 digs
Boerm- 3 kills, 3 digs, 1 block, 1 assist
Bargas- 1 ace, 3 assists, 19 digs
Gray- 1 kill, 1 dig, 3 blocks
Myers-4 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs
Frankson- 8 kills, 1 dig
Judd- 1 ace, 7 digs
Salazar- 6 digs
Rangel- 13 kills, 5 digs, 1 assist
Henning- 4 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks, 2 assists