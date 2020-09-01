Calhoun Sandies Volleyball prepares for the 2020 season under second-year head coach Jenna Buzek.
Buzek and the Sandies face a new challenge this year competing in a new district and playing through the season under a global pandemic.
Buzek talked about preparing for the new season and dropping to 4A this year.
“We’re always a small school in 5A, and so just to feel like we’re gonna play with more of our size schools was a good feeling,” Buzek said.
As the United States deals with COVID-19, Buzek talked about players and coaches wearing masks and the plans to wear them as the season progresses.
“That’s all up in the air right now. I think for their safety [the players and coaches], we’ll probably wear the masks,” Buzek said. “In practice, we’ve been wearing them, so we’ll be wearing them in the games unless something changes.”
Buzek added they are trying to keep their players “safe” as best as they can, so they can “complete their season.”
Buzek talked about her two returning seniors from last year’s team, Jacy Hroch and Emme O’Donnell, and four returning as juniors.
Buzek said it’s good to have many returning as starters and to have them possess experience at such a high level.
Buzek mentioned the players she is “looking to move up” to give them a chance for the experience because it’s a lot different than the JV team.
“The senior and the junior experience that we have is really good, and I try to keep everybody motivated,” Buzek said.
Leadership and experience will be key for players that will be moving from JV to varsity, and leadership will be split with the juniors and seniors in a big way.
“We had a lot of seniors last year, so it was kind of their role,” Buzek said. “But now it’s split between the seniors and the juniors because you don’t have as many seniors; you don’t have as many voices, so a lot of the juniors are stepping up and being vocal and being leaders in that way.”
The Sandies lost six seniors to graduation last year: Cayori Williams, Paige Weaver, Reggie Frederick, Cassie Lane, Briley Maldonado, and Abby Foester.
Buzek talked about the challenge of replacing those players from last year.
“It’s tough because we had such a big senior class, and they all did something. They all had a role, and it’s not just losing one or two seniors. You were losing five or six five seniors,” Buzek said. “And so it’s just tough to replace those roles, but it’s going to be a young team, and it’s going to be building experience, and so it’s just figuring out those things.”
Buzek added, “You can never fully replace somebody but just transition as best you can.”
Lastly, Buzek talked about the expectations and the potential for the 2020 Calhoun Sandies.
“I think they have the potential to do really good things…but if they commit like they did this summer, and if they work as hard as they’ve been working these past few days,” Buzek said. “And if they buy into what all three of us coaches are selling, I think it could be really good.”
The Calhoun Sandies kicked off district against Sinton Tuesday, September 8.