Calhoun Sandies Varsity Basketball returned to action Tuesday, Dec. 15, after the cancellation of several games due to COVID.
The Sandies hosted the Rockport-Fulton Pirates in their district opener.
Calhoun’s defense forced multiple turnovers and kept Rockport’s lead to three points at the half.
Sandies Head Basketball Coach Sonny Benefield talked about the team’s defensive performance against the Pirates.
“We’ve got to make sure that we block out. That was the key to it,” Benefield said, “and we’ve got to be able to rotate and come in and block, and we worked hard on it.”
The offense had trouble getting key points from rebounds in the second half, and Benefield talked about the struggles.
“We need to know where other people are on the floor,” Benefield said. “When we come flying up and catch the ball, we’ve got to know where each of our players is.”
The Sandies fell to the Pirates, 36-52.
There was a cancellation of Calhoun’s second district game against the West Oso Bears last Friday.
Calhoun traveled to Beeville and took on the Trojans.
--VS Rockport Stats—
Rea Chrisco: 11 pts, 3 def rebounds, 2 steals
Caedyn Boerm: 10 pts, 4 steals, 4 rebounds
Arly Sanchez: 5 pts, 6 rebounds, 2 steals
Katelyn Rothmann: 8 pts, 6 rebounds, 1 steal
Kendyl Acosta: 2 pts, 2 rebounds