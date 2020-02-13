The Calhoun Sandcrabs Powerlift team shined in the East Central Invitational Powerlifting Meet, Saturday, February 8, in San Antonio.
--Sandies--
The Calhoun Sandies took home first place in the meet with a total of 46 points.
Sandies Head Powerlifting Coach Jason Bagwell talked about his team’s performance at the East Central, especially being down early in the meet against Crystal City and Beeville.
“Those are two teams that won multiple state championships in Class 4A,” Bagwell said. “They are formidable opponents, both schools.”
Bagwell added his team was behind by 10 points early in the meet, and it wasn’t the best feeling.
“Like the back of this shirt says, ‘to us, nothing is impossible’, so we always think we have a shot,” Bagwell said. “We’re never going to quit, and we kept plugging away and finding a way to do it.”
One of the biggest highlights from the meet was the performance of Senior Katya Garza-Rodriguez, who finally clinched a spot in the regional meet.
“As soon as I got it, I was relieved, and just this whole weight was taken off of my shoulders,” Garza-Rodriguez said.
Garza-Rodriguez is in her second year on the team, and it was hard since she is the least experienced member of the team. She added just getting to the point to qualify for regionals would not have been possible without the help of her friends “pushing” her and telling her that she was going to get the qualifications for regionals.
The Sandies have a bye this weekend, and their next meet will be in Beeville Saturday, February 22.
Currently, the Sandies have 14 team members qualified for the regional meet, with four of them being double qualified.
--Sandies Results—
97 Class: Lexi Iglesias (2nd) – 665 lbs
114 Class: Salma Anaya-Martinez (1st) - 770 lbs
Raelin Luna (2nd) - 750 lbs
Payton Cox (4th) - 655 lbs
123 Class: Geraldine Tafolla (2nd) - 725 lbs
148 Class: Garza-Rodiguez (2nd) – 775 lbs
165 Class: Brianna Abrego (4th) - 735 lbs
Cheyenne Brunlow (5th) – 725 lbs
198 Class: Kennedi Butcher (2nd) - 1065 lbs
259 Class: Angelina Calzada (4th) - 840 lbs
259+ Class: Alayna Searcy (1st) – 1100 lbs
--Sandcrabs--
The Calhoun Sandcrabs Powerlifting team took home second place in the East Central Meet with 35 points total.
Roger Saenz, the Sandcrabs head powerlifting coach, talked about his team’s performance in Saturday’s meet in San Antonio.
“I’m so proud of their ability to compete,” Saenz said. “They had a different mindset this week. They really set out to do their very best and improved our totals.”
Saenz said three Sandcrabs lifters have met their state total; Chase Chapa, Jacob Cortez, and Jamie Rios. He added that Damian Chavez, Joseph Beebe, and Xavier Smith are close to meeting their state total.
Despite being a bye week, Saenz said that his team will treat this week as if they have a meet next Saturday.
“We’re going to mimic lifts with our suits and equipment at the end of our workout, so we’re continuously practicing,” Saenz said.
The Sandcrabs will travel to Beeville Saturday, February 22.
--Sandcrabs Results--
123 lb Class: Chase Chapa (1st) - 1,145 lb
132 lb Class: Jakob Cortez (2nd) - 1,200 lb
165 lb Class: Jose Reynaga (3rd) - 1,095 lb
Samuel Torres (4th) - 1,095 lb
181 lb Class: Xavier Smith (2nd) - 1,195 lb
198 lb Class: Jaime Rios (2nd) - 1,555 lb
220 lb Class: Joseph Beebe (4th) - 1,300 lb
SHW: Damian Chavez (2nd) - 1,490 lb
SHW: Daniel Garcia (5th) - 1,385 lb