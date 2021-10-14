At the Bay City Blackcat Invitational Cross Country Meet in the Varsity Girls Division, Phoebe Huang led the Sandcrabs to a second-place finish on Oct. 7.

Following Phoebe from Calhoun was Eva Sanchez, Cristina Jaramillo, Chelsea Saenz, Victoria Varela, Ella Vazquez, and Alysha Padilla.

In the Boys Varsity Division, Jakob Bargas led the way, followed by Seth Sandberg, Erik Jaramillo, Alex Tafolla, Linkyn Garza-Doolin, Andrew Valis, and Emmanuel Flores.

In the Boys JV Division, Rocky Ybarra led the way with a fifth-place finish, followed by Fischer Franck, Troy Sonsel, Cesar Guerrero, Juan Andrade, and Isaac Saenz.

The Sandcrabs will be back in action this coming Thursday in the District 26-4A Meet in Ingleside.

TMS Cross country fared well in Bay City meet

The Travis cross country team had an outstanding result at the Oxea Golf Course meet in Bay City on Oct. 7.

Fehrle Rodriguez and Delilah Dowell won first place and third place respectively with great times.  The team competes in the district meet this week.

GIRLS - 7TH/8TH GRADE

Fehrle Rodriguez – 13:09 – 1st place

Delilah Dowell – 13:09 – 3rd place

Andrea Henriquez – 16:50 - 40th place

Talyiah Hosey – 18:43 - 61st place

Sher Sher Ku – 18:46 - 62nd place

Naw Paw Doh – 18:48 - 64th place

Darcy Teehan – 22:56 - 87th place

Amaya Garza – 23:12 - 88th place

Allie Chiu – 24:13 - 93rd place

BOYS - 7TH/8TH GRADE

Leopold Garza – 12:52 - 13th place

Alexavier Lopez – 13:28 - 21st place

Anthony Ybarra – 13:44 - 25th place

Mason Rodriguez – 15:41 - 53rd place

Jaiden Sanchez – 15:46 - 56th place

Cristofer Pina – 16:52 - 68th place

Damien Mendez – 17:10 - 72nd place

Avon Garza – 19:18 - 94th place

Tags