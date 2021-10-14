At the Bay City Blackcat Invitational Cross Country Meet in the Varsity Girls Division, Phoebe Huang led the Sandcrabs to a second-place finish on Oct. 7.
Following Phoebe from Calhoun was Eva Sanchez, Cristina Jaramillo, Chelsea Saenz, Victoria Varela, Ella Vazquez, and Alysha Padilla.
In the Boys Varsity Division, Jakob Bargas led the way, followed by Seth Sandberg, Erik Jaramillo, Alex Tafolla, Linkyn Garza-Doolin, Andrew Valis, and Emmanuel Flores.
In the Boys JV Division, Rocky Ybarra led the way with a fifth-place finish, followed by Fischer Franck, Troy Sonsel, Cesar Guerrero, Juan Andrade, and Isaac Saenz.
The Sandcrabs will be back in action this coming Thursday in the District 26-4A Meet in Ingleside.
TMS Cross country fared well in Bay City meet
The Travis cross country team had an outstanding result at the Oxea Golf Course meet in Bay City on Oct. 7.
Fehrle Rodriguez and Delilah Dowell won first place and third place respectively with great times. The team competes in the district meet this week.
GIRLS - 7TH/8TH GRADE
Fehrle Rodriguez – 13:09 – 1st place
Delilah Dowell – 13:09 – 3rd place
Andrea Henriquez – 16:50 - 40th place
Talyiah Hosey – 18:43 - 61st place
Sher Sher Ku – 18:46 - 62nd place
Naw Paw Doh – 18:48 - 64th place
Darcy Teehan – 22:56 - 87th place
Amaya Garza – 23:12 - 88th place
Allie Chiu – 24:13 - 93rd place
BOYS - 7TH/8TH GRADE
Leopold Garza – 12:52 - 13th place
Alexavier Lopez – 13:28 - 21st place
Anthony Ybarra – 13:44 - 25th place
Mason Rodriguez – 15:41 - 53rd place
Jaiden Sanchez – 15:46 - 56th place
Cristofer Pina – 16:52 - 68th place
Damien Mendez – 17:10 - 72nd place
Avon Garza – 19:18 - 94th place