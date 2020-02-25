Sandies Track

Sandies Eh Paw in action last Thursday in the field events at Sandcrab Stadium. (Photo by Kellie Whitaker)

The Calhoun Sandies Track and Field team finished in third place last Thursday at their home meet.

Overall Third Place

Field Event Results:

Long jump: 

Fourth Place: Rosie Orta (13’85)

Triple jump 

Fourth Place: Eh Paw (32’10.5)

Shot put 

Fifth Place: Taylor Moreno (30 ‘ 4)

High jump

First Place: Jasmine Dodson (5’0)

Third Place: Eh Paw (4’10)

Sixth Place: Diamond Plummer  (4’6)

Running Events Results:

Two Mile

First Place: Emme O’Donnell (12:10) 

Fourth Place: Phoebe  Huang (12:20)

4 X 100  Relay

Sixth Place: Briley Maldonado, Kamaryn Hernandez, Rosie  Orta,  Eh Paw (54.06)

800 m 

First Place: Phoebe Huang (2:33.29)

Sixth Place: Emme O ‘Donnell (2:36.54)

100 hurdles 

Fourth Place: Diamond Plummer (18.65)

Fifth Place: Camden Williams (18. 83)

4 X 200 relay

Sixth Place: Kamaryn Hernandez, Reggie Frederick,  Rea Chrisco,  Eh Paw (2:00.7)

400 m

Fourth Place: Rea Chrisco (68.2)

One mile: 

First Place: Emme O’Donnell (5:35. 5)

Second Place: Phoebe Huang (5:39. 9)

4 X 400 Relay 

Fourth Place: Maddie Hawes,  Reggie Frederick,  Rea Chrisco,  Eh Paw (4:39. 3)

