The Calhoun Sandies Track and Field team finished in third place last Thursday at their home meet.
Overall Third Place
Field Event Results:
Long jump:
Fourth Place: Rosie Orta (13’85)
Triple jump
Fourth Place: Eh Paw (32’10.5)
Shot put
Fifth Place: Taylor Moreno (30 ‘ 4)
High jump
First Place: Jasmine Dodson (5’0)
Third Place: Eh Paw (4’10)
Sixth Place: Diamond Plummer (4’6)
Running Events Results:
Two Mile
First Place: Emme O’Donnell (12:10)
Fourth Place: Phoebe Huang (12:20)
4 X 100 Relay
Sixth Place: Briley Maldonado, Kamaryn Hernandez, Rosie Orta, Eh Paw (54.06)
800 m
First Place: Phoebe Huang (2:33.29)
Sixth Place: Emme O ‘Donnell (2:36.54)
100 hurdles
Fourth Place: Diamond Plummer (18.65)
Fifth Place: Camden Williams (18. 83)
4 X 200 relay
Sixth Place: Kamaryn Hernandez, Reggie Frederick, Rea Chrisco, Eh Paw (2:00.7)
400 m
Fourth Place: Rea Chrisco (68.2)
One mile:
First Place: Emme O’Donnell (5:35. 5)
Second Place: Phoebe Huang (5:39. 9)
4 X 400 Relay
Fourth Place: Maddie Hawes, Reggie Frederick, Rea Chrisco, Eh Paw (4:39. 3)