The Calhoun Sandies Track and Field team finished in third place last Saturday at the Sinton Relays.

Overall Third Place

Field Events Results:

Paige Weaver:

     Long Jump - Sixth Place

Jasmine Dodson:

     High Jump - Fourth Place

Eh Paw:

     High Jump - Sixth Place; Triple Jump - Fifth Place

Track Events Results:

Rosie Orta:   

     100 Meter - Second Place; 4 X 100 Relay - Fourth Place.

Phoebe Huang:

     800 Meter - First Place; Two-mile Run - Fourth Place; One-mile Run - First Place

Emme O’Donnell:

      Two-mile Run - First Place

Briley Maldonado:

      4 X 100 Relay - Fourth Place; 4 X 200 Relay - Fifth Place

Eh Paw:

     4 X 100 Relay - Fourth Place; 4 X 200 Relay - Fifth Place; 4 X 400 Relay - Fifth Place

Reggie Frederick:

     4 X 400 Relay - Fifth Place

Rea Chrisco :

     4 X 400 Relay - Fifth Place; 4 X 200 relay - Fifth Place 

 Camden Williams:

     4 X 400 Relay - Fifth Place

Catherine Torres:

     4 X 100 Relay - Fourth Place

