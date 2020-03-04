The Calhoun Sandies Track and Field team finished in third place last Saturday at the Sinton Relays.
Overall Third Place
Field Events Results:
Paige Weaver:
Long Jump - Sixth Place
Jasmine Dodson:
High Jump - Fourth Place
Eh Paw:
High Jump - Sixth Place; Triple Jump - Fifth Place
Track Events Results:
Rosie Orta:
100 Meter - Second Place; 4 X 100 Relay - Fourth Place.
Phoebe Huang:
800 Meter - First Place; Two-mile Run - Fourth Place; One-mile Run - First Place
Emme O’Donnell:
Two-mile Run - First Place
Briley Maldonado:
4 X 100 Relay - Fourth Place; 4 X 200 Relay - Fifth Place
Eh Paw:
4 X 100 Relay - Fourth Place; 4 X 200 Relay - Fifth Place; 4 X 400 Relay - Fifth Place
Reggie Frederick:
4 X 400 Relay - Fifth Place
Rea Chrisco :
4 X 400 Relay - Fifth Place; 4 X 200 relay - Fifth Place
Camden Williams:
4 X 400 Relay - Fifth Place
Catherine Torres:
4 X 100 Relay - Fourth Place