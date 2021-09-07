The Sandies freshman volleyball team fell short in their match with London, 18-25, 25-21, 23-25, to bring their record to 8-3.
For the Sandies: Brooke Kirchner had three digs; Kendall Farmer had eight digs, seven kills, three aces, and one block; Aubrey Vazquez had two digs; Asia Lozano had four digs, two kills, and two aces; Lillian Gossett had six digs, 11 assists, one kill, and five aces; McKenna Boedeker had one dig, one assist, five kills and three aces; Lauren Chavana had five digs and two aces; and Zoe Conde had 10 digs, one kill, and three aces.
SANDIES FRESHMEN DEFEAT CALALLEN
The Sandies freshmen volleyball team played tough on defense to defeat Calallen in two games, 25-23 and 25-17.
For the Sandies: Brooke Kirchner had one assist; Aubrey Vazquez had one dig and three kills; Asia Lozano had six digs, one assist, three aces, and one block; Briley Christensen had one dig, three assists, nine kills, two aces, and one block; Lillian Gosset had two digs, nine assists, and six kills; McKenna Boedeker had one dig; Lauren Chavana had five digs and one ace; and Zoe Conde had eight digs, one assist, one kill, and two aces.