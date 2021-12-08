The Sandies participated in the Schulenburg Tournament Dec. 2-3, going 2-6 over the tourney.
The first game was against Hallettsville on Dec. 2. The Sandies scored a 43-34 victory with Caedyn Boerm leading with 22 points, four rebounds, five steals, and three assists. Adding to the scoring were Kenzy Acosta with six points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals; Eh Paw with four points, one assist, one steal, and one rebound; Kylee Sebastian with three points, two assists, and two rebounds; Mallori Nessa with four points, four rebounds, three assists, and one steal; Monique Bargas with two points, five rebounds, two assists, and one steal; and Kendyl Acosta with two points, four rebounds, one assist, and two steals.
In the second game, the team fell to Franklin 49-21. For the Sandies, Kenzy Acosta had two points, one steal, and two assists; Boerm had seven points, three rebounds, one steal, and three assists; Paw had two points, one steal, and two rebounds; Celeste Kwi had one point and one rebound; Bargas had two points, four rebounds, and one assist; Kendyl Acosta had five points, three rebounds, and one steal; and Taija Gipson had two rebounds.
On Friday, Dec. 3, the Sandies got a 51-37 win over Lexington. For the Sandies, Boerm had 19 points, four assists, eight rebounds, and five steals; Nessa had 11 points, two assists, 10 rebounds, and two steals; Kenzy Acosta had eight points, five assists, five steals, and two rebounds; Kendyl Acosta had eight points, two assists, five rebounds, and three steals; Sebastian had two points, one assist, and one steal; Bargas had two points, two assists, five rebounds, and three steals; and Gipson had one point and three rebounds.
Up next, the Sandies faced El Campo and fell, 48-18. For the Sandies, Boerm had 11 points, four assists, three rebounds, and two steals; Kendyl Acosta had two points, two assists, three rebounds, and one steal; Kenzy Acosta had one point, one assist, one steal, and two rebounds; Sebastian had two points, one assist, and one steal; and Nessa had two points, two assists, and three rebounds.
On the final day of the tournament, the Sandies took on LaGrange and fell in a close game, 40-35. For the Sandies, Boerm had 14 points, three rebounds, and two steals; Kenzy Acosta had four points, seven assists, and three rebounds; Sebastian had two points, one assist, and one steal; Paw had two points and three steals; Bargas had seven points, 10 rebounds, and two steals; and Kendyl Acosta had six points, four rebounds, and two steals.
In their final game, the Sandies fell to Woodlands Christian Academy, 39-23. For the Sandies, Bargas had nine points and nine rebounds; Boerm had three points, six rebounds, two steals, and one assist; Kendyl Acosta had four points, five rebounds, and one steal; Jynieve Kennemer had two points and five rebounds; Sebastian had two points, one assist, and one steal; and Kenzy Acosta had two points, two assists, and two rebounds.
Lady Pirates take 3rd in own tourney
The eighth grade Lady Pirates took third place at the Eighth Grade Basketball Tournament hosted by Seadrift Dec. 3-4.
The team lost its first game against Howell, 18-12.
For the Lady Pirates, Kyndall Gray had six points, 12 rebounds, and three steals; Jai’Lynn Boots four points, one rebound, and three steals; Kylee Gray had two points; Sarah Armbruster had six rebounds and four steals; Zea Quintanilla had one steal, and Caitlynn Griggs grabbed one rebound.
The team took on Patti Welder in the second game and came away with a 20-11 win
For the Lady Pirates, Boots had 13 points, including one free throw, one rebound, and one steal; Kyndall Gray had four points, three rebounds, and one steal; Armbruster made three points, including a free throw and three rebounds; Kylee Gray made six steals; Dayanara Paulton had one rebound and one steal; Hailee Paulton and Aspen Crittenden each had a rebound, and Zea Quintanilla also made a steal.
The Lady Pirates continued their winning ways against Howell, 19-15.
For the Lady Pirates, Boots had eight points, two rebounds, and four steals; Kylee Gray had six points and two steals; Kyndall Gray had four points, seven rebounds, and one steal; and Quintanilla also made one free throw and brought down two rebounds.
Travis 8th takes Second in tourney
The Travis Middle School eighth-grade girls B team took second in the Seadrift Eighth Grade Basketball Tournament this past weekend.
In the first game, they downed Patti Welder 28-14. In the championship game, the team fell to Cade, 19-11.
Tournament numbers for the Lady Fiddlers: Analise Delgado had 14 points, 12 offensive rebounds, 14 defensive rebounds, and 16 steals; Makaylin Dominguez had eight points, one offensive rebound, two defensive rebounds, and 10 steals; Andrea Henriquez had one offensive rebound, one defensive rebound, and four steals; Jenny Reyes had two points, one offensive rebound, three defensive rebounds, and seven steals; Aileen Palacios had one offensive rebound and one defensive rebound; Allison Busto-Sanchez had one point, two offensive rebounds, three defensive rebounds, and one steal; Aubre Baldera had five points, seven offensive rebounds, four defensive rebounds, five steals; Trinity Rubio had one offensive rebound, four defensive rebounds, two steals; Emily Jaramillo had three points; and Jezlin Sauceda had six points, seven defensive rebounds, and two steals.
7th B team takes second at tourney
The Travis Middle School seventh grade B team took on Patti Welder and came away with a 14-10 victory in tournament action.
For the Lady Fiddlers, Kassandra Rodriquez had two made shots and one steal; Kyndra Carriles had three offensive rebounds five defensive rebounds, five steals, and two made shots; Jenave Garcia has one made shot and one steal, and Addyson Rangel had two made shots and had two rebounds.
In the championship game against Cade, the Lady Fiddlers lost 38-12 to take second in the tournament.
For the Lady Fiddlers, Carriles had two made shots and three steals; Rodriguez had two made shots and three steals; Rangel had one made shot, three rebounds, and one steal; Mariah Longoria had one made shot; and Brooklyn Delgado two rebounds and two steals.