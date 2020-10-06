The Calhoun Sandies traveled to Rockport and got a big win over the Pirates with a 3-0 sweep last Tuesday.
The Sandies swept their fourth district opponent of the season, and Calhoun Head Volleyball Coach Jenna Buzek talked about how much her team has improved since Sinton.
“I think that Sinton loss was one that still kind of haunts us, which I am glad because it makes us play like this,” Buzek said. “Like I said, it’s a big difference between second and third place in district, and a game like tonight’s is one of those factors.”
Senior Middle Blocker Jacy Hroch recorded 18 kills, four blocks, and one dig against the Pirates, and she talked about getting another district win.
“It was a good win because it puts us in a good spot for the playoffs,” Hroch said.
The Sandies traveled to Miller last Friday, and Buzek talked about preparation for a long road game after the win against Rockport.
“I told them we got two big days of practice, and exactly what I said, it’s a long bus ride,” Buzek said. “It’s ‘get off the bus and play’, so that’s another thing that we got to work through, and we got to figure out.”
The Sandies earned their fifth sweep in district play last Friday over Corpus Christi Miller.
Calhoun faced Ingleside at home (please see Wave Sports for the score), and they will hit the road on Friday to take on the Beeville Trojans.
The game starts at 5 p.m.
--ROCKPORT STATS (Sept. 29)--
SCORE: (W); 25-22, 25-16, 25-20
Leah Lucey - 3 digs, 1 block
Emme O’Donnell - 2 aces, 14 digs
Alexis Iglesias - 9 digs
Keri Grantland - 8 digs
Rosie Orta - 1 ace, 4 kills, 2 blocks, 40 assists, 8 digs
Savannah Lane - 1 ace, 8 kills, 8 digs, 1 block
Jacy Hroch - 18 kills, 4 blocks, 1 dig
Kamryn Kestler - 3 kills, 2 aces, 1 dig
Morgan Gray - 1 ace, 7 kills, 6 digs
--JV and Freshman Results--
JV: (L); 25-13, 25-20
Freshman: (L); 26-24, 25-21
--CC MILLER STATS--
SCORE: (W); 25-13, 25-12, 25-17
Record: 8-8
District: 5-2
Leah Lucey - 2 kills
Emme O’Donnell - 1 ace, 16 digs, 1 assist
Alexis Iglesias - 3 aces, 5 digs, 1 assist
Keri Grantland - 6 digs
Madison Stringo - 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 block
Rosie Orta - 5 aces, 6 kills, 3 blocks, 31 assists, 5 digs
Savannah Lane - 1 ace, 8 kills, 11 digs
Jacy Hroch - 19 kills, 4 blocks, 1 dig, 1 assist
Morgan Gray - 4 kills, 3 digs
--JV and Freshman Results--
JV: (W); 25-7, 19-25, 25-12
Freshman: (W); 25-8, 25-9