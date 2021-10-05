The Calhoun High School Sandies took down the Ingleside Lady Mustangs in three sets, 25-18, 25-13, and 25-17, to bring their district record to 5-1 and 19-10 overall.
“The girls played a good game and came out with a strong victory,” said head coach Jenna Treybig Buzek
Leading the Sandies was Rosie Orta with one ace, four kills, 10 assists, and 12 digs; Kamryn Kestler with four aces, three kills, and three assists; Keri Grantland with two aces, 14 digs, and two assists; Leah Lucey with six kills, one block, and two digs; Morgan Gray with two aces, six kills, and five digs; Savannah Lane with two aces, seven kills, and four digs; Emma Strakos with 10 assists and one dig; Raelin Luna with three digs; Mia Salazar with three digs; and Adrianna Cortez with one dig.
The Sandies had an open date Tuesday and will be at home Friday at 4:30 p.m. to take on Beeville.
JV Sandies struggle against Ingleside
The JV Sandies struggled at the serving line but managed to down Ingleside in two sets, 25-21 and 25-16. The JV Sandies are 5-1 in district and 16-4 overall.
“Other than the struggles at the serving line, the girls played decent,” said coach Jennifer Farmer. “The girls were on fire the first two rotations and looked like a very polished team. However, the momentum left us as we struggled at the serving line.”
As a team, the JV Sandies had 19 digs, 16 kills, 14 aces, and 12 assists.
Leading the team was Addison Rodriguez with five digs, 2 kills, seven aces, and five assists; Morgan Russell had four digs, three kills, and six assists; Caedyn Boerm had one dig, four kills, and one assist; McKynzie Judd had six digs and one ace; Sydney Rasmussen had one dig and two kills; McKenna Guevara had two kills and three aces; Sara Yarborough had three aces; Carly Martinez had one dig; Rebekah Garcia had one ace; Caytln Massey had two kills, and Kendyl Acosta had one dig.
The JV Sandies had a bye Tuesday and will be at home Friday to take on Beeville following the varsity game.