The Calhoun High School Sandies volleyball team pushed their district record to 8-1 with wins over West Oso and Rockport last week.
On Friday, Oct. 15, the Sandies downed West Oso in three sets; 26-24, 25-15, 25-14.
“The Sandies started out slow, but once they found their rhythm, they played together to win,” said coach Jenna Treybig Buzek.
For the Sandies, Emma Strakos had one ace, one kill, 15 assists, and four digs. Kamryn Kestler had three aces, three kills, one block, and four digs. Morgan Gray had 14 kills, three blocks, two assists, and eight digs. Rosie Orta had one ace, nine kills, 15 assists, and nine digs. Savannah Lane had nine kills, one block, and two digs. Keri Grantland had one ace, 15 digs, and three assists. Leah Lucey had one ace, 10 kills, and one dig. Nevaeh Rangel had four kills, one block, and two digs. Adrianna Cortez had one kill and one block, and Raelin Luna had one dig.
On Oct. 12, the Sandies waltzed around Rockport-Fulton, winning in three sets; 25-17, 25-16, 27-25.
“Preparation and teamwork led to a huge Sandies win,” said Buzek. “I am very proud of the girls and all they did tonight to win.”
For the Sandies, Orta had three aces, 11 kills, one block, 15 assists, and 13 digs. Kestler had one ace, four kills, two blocks, and two digs. Grantland had two aces, 20 digs, and three assists. Gray had three kills, one block, and 12 digs. Lucey had five kills, one dig, and four blocks. Strakos had 13 assists and eight digs, and Lane had seven kills and two digs.
JV Sandies bounce back to defeat West Oso
The JV Sandies played intense, focused volleyball to rout West Oso in two sets, 25-7, 25-16, to boost their district record to 7-2 on Friday, Oct. 15.
The JV fell to Rockport-Fulton in three sets on Oct. 12; 25-16, 18-25, 25-27. The Lady Pirates are the only team that has defeated the Sandies in district play.
In a complete team effort, the Sandies had 22 digs, 15 kills, 18 aces, four blocks, and 13 assists.
Freshman Sandies keep racking up wins
The Freshman Sandies took three wins in a row over Rockport-Fulton, 23-25, 25-16, 25-16; Beeville, 25-17, 25-12; and Ingleside, 25-6, 25-12.
Against Beeville, Brooke Kirchner had one dig, three kills, and one block. Kendall Farmer had two digs, five kills, and two aces. Aubrey Vazquez had one dig and one kill. Briley Christensen had five digs, nine assists, six kills, and three aces. Lillian Gossett had four digs, six assists, and four kills. McKenna Boedeker had one dig and one kill. Lauren Chavana had five digs and two aces, and Zoe Conde had eight digs and one assist.
Against Rockport-Fulton, Kirchner one kill and two blocks. Farmer had eight digs, nine kills, and one ace. Vazquez had two digs and four kills. Christensen had six digs, 13 assists, eight kills, and two aces. Gossett had three digs, 11 assists, seven kills, and six aces. Boedeker had one dig, two kills, and three aces. Chavana had two digs, two assists, and two aces, and Conde had 10 digs, one assist, and one ace.
Against Ingleside, Kirchner had one dig and three kills. Farmer had two digs, five kills, and three aces. Vazquez had one kill. Asia Lozano had one dig and two kills. Christensen had two digs, five assists, one kill, and eight aces. Gossett had two digs, seven assists, four kills, and one ace. Boedeker had one assist, three kills, and four aces. Chavana had two digs and one ace, and Conde had four digs, one assist, and two aces.