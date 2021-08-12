Calhoun Sandies varsity volleyball players got a sense of normalcy to start their season with scrimmages against Edna, Victoria West, and Gregory-Portland Aug. 7 at Calhoun High School.
The Sandies did not have scrimmages to start the 2020 season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sandies head coach Jenna Buzek was thrilled to have the scrimmages return for 2021 and to face great competition.
“We got a couple of 5A teams that are here. It pushes us a little bit, and it shows what we need to work on,” Buzek said. “But to be back as normal as we can be, always feels good.”
The Sandies played back-to-back-to-back matches.
“It definitely was a long day and kind of took a toll on us a little bit, but that just shows what our weaknesses are, and how we need to get better conditioning-wise,” Buzek said.
Seniors Savannah Lane and Rosie Orta are also excited to see the scrimmages back for this season.
Orta said her team played well at the scrimmages.
“We were a little scared at first, nervous, but we got the hang of it at the end. We have a lot of potential this year.” Orta said.
Compared to last season, Orta said this season feels a lot better. It feels like the team has more playing time and having a lot more fun, she said.
Lane had the same thoughts as her teammate.
“It feels great to finally get things back to normal again. We don’t have to wear the masks anymore. I’m glad we got to play good competition today,” Lane said.
Playing three tough matches gave Buzek a chance to see what her 2021 Sandies team needs to work on before the season starts.
Buzek said there is mental work that her team needs to focus on, especially after allowing multiple scores in a row.
“Right now, we’re just still letting the bleeding happen and we’re not stopping it.”Buzek said. “So we’ve got to figure out who can step up and who can make the play to stop it.”
The Sandies kicked off the 2021 season Tuesday at home in a tri-match between St. Joseph High School and Industrial High School. The results of that match were not available as of press time.
After the Victoria West scrimmage, Buzek talked about prepping for those matches.
“I’m hoping we’ll be pretty prepared, but it’s always different in a scrimmage. The refereeing is always different…so it’ll be good. It’ll definitely be a test for sure to kind of jump start our season,” Buzek said.
The Sandies will play a tournament in Corpus Christi Friday through Saturday, the team’s first appearance there since 2019 before the pandemic.