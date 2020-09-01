The Calhoun Sandies are wrapping up their non-district schedule, and they’re getting ready for district play in September.
Sandies Head Coach Jenna Buzek talked about the new district and getting to know the teams that her team will face in district play.
“We don’t know many teams in our district. We’ve played them throughout the years in the past, but they haven’t been in our district in a while, except for Miller,” Buzek said, “so we’re talking a lot to other coaches, trying to get film, trying to figure out what they are doing, that way we can prepare.”
The Sandies played a challenging early schedule against Needville, Tuloso-Midway, and Lexington. Buzek discussed the matches that they lost and identified weaknesses where the team needs to improve.
“Last week was kind of tough. We had lost all three games, but I told the girls after the game we were seeing what our flaws are,” Buzek said, “and we’re seeing why we are losing, and so we’re trying to figure out how to fix those flaws to get better in the future.”
Buzek talked about what her team needs to improve on, and the big one is communication.
Last week, the Sandies made a lot of communication errors, Buzek said, which they hadn’t done often in previous games.
“There is a lot of communication, a lot of expecting somebody else to do it, and nobody is stepping up,” Buzek said. “We kind of lost a little bit of our leadership. When we play better teams, we have trouble having people step up, so it’s finding those leaders to step up the whole time.”
Buzek talked about the team losing to number one Needville and how they can improve from that.
“We hung in there for almost every game for a while, and we were neck-to-neck until we went into some long runs of errors,” Buzek said, “but that should just prove that you can hang with any team, but it has to be consistent throughout and that’s what we’re lacking.”
The Sandies big strength is they are motivated and excited in the game, Buzek said, and she added even on a bad run, her team gets excited.
“Some games our defense is on. Some games our hitting is on, but we haven’t figured out how to be together all the time, so I say that’s a weakness,” Buzek said, “but we have strengths in every game. We just need to put it all together.”
Buzek talked about her team’s expectations heading into district play, and she told them there is no doubt they’ll be “fighting for a first-place spot.”
“I tell them all the time, I know I say that you can beat anybody, but we truly can beat anybody, especially with this team,” Buzek said. “It’s not going to be easy. It’s not gonna show up and you win. We’re gonna have to play, but if we play the way we can, there shouldn’t be any question.”
The Sandies will hit the road Tuesday, September 8, to take on the Sinton Pirates to begin district play.