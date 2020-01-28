--At King--
Calhoun Sandies Varsity Soccer fell to King, 6-3.
Salma Ayana-Martinez got the Sandies on the board first in the second minute, and later Sam Sanchez scored two goals to end the half.
In the second half, the Mustangs took the lead with three unanswered goals on the Sandies.
Jasmine Dodson, the Sandies’ senior goalie, recorded 17 saves against the Mustangs.
--Stats--
GOALS: Sanchez (2), Martinez (1)
SAVES: Dodson (17)
--At Victoria West--
The Sandies fall to Victoria West, 4-0, last Friday night.
The Warriors struck first with two goals in the first half, and the Sandies’ defense held them to those two goals until the final minutes of the game.
Sandies Head Soccer Coach Shelia Akapo talked about her team’s performance in the final minutes.
“It was about awareness and positioning, and communication with each other, anticipating the play instead of being reactive to everything as we talked about being proactive,” Akapo said.
The Sandies have a bye this Tuesday and will have a home game against Corpus Christi Ray on Friday, and Akapo talked about getting her team ready.
“We’ll probably go over more tactics, just any time we have to practice together is good for team building,” Akapo said.
The Sandies will play Ray this Friday.
The game starts at 6 p.m.