The Calhoun Sandies powerlifting team traveled to Tuloso-Midway High School for the Texas High School Women’s Regional Meet, Thursday, Mar. 4.
The Sandies finished in second place in the regional meet, one point shy of clinching first place.
Three Sandies were crowned regional champions in their respective weight classes; junior Lexi Iglesias, senior Eh Nay Gay Hso, and senior Alayna Searcy.
Kennedi Butcher and Geraldine Tofalla were named regional runners-up in their respective weight classes.
Calhoun head girls powerlifting Coach Jason Bagwell was proud of his team’s performance despite what has happened this season.
“I’m extremely proud [of his lifters]. It’s been a chaotic year. We had the weight room shut down for a couple of weeks….then we had the ice storm,” Bagwell said.
The team missed a whole week of practice, and the regional meet was their first real meet, Bagwell said.
All eyes are on the state meet scheduled for next week in Corpus Christi.
Searcy and Hso, two of the nine lifters qualified for the state meet, are set to improve from the regional meet.
The Sandies want to start another championship streak after their 13-year streak as state champs ended in 2019.
Hso wants to get back to that streak, she said, and get a much higher point total for the team.
Searcy finished the regional meet with 1210 total pounds, but her focus will be getting everyone ready for the state meet.
Searcy wants to make sure everyone gets to the weight room on time, and “nobody is cutting reps,” she said.
“That is one of the biggest things because if you cut reps, you’re not helping yourself…making sure they’re putting the time in and the effort in,” Searcy said.
Searcy and Hso are examples of how to be leaders of the team, and Bagwell said they lead by “example” and help the other lifters.
The Sandies travel to Corpus Christi Friday, Mar. 19, for the state meet at the American Bank Center.
The meet starts at 9 a.m.
--RESULTS--
The Calhoun Sandies finished second in the Regional meet with 39 points.
Regional Champs by weight class:
97 Class
First Place: Lexi Iglesias (690 total pounds), *REGIONAL CHAMP*
105 Class
Third Place: Victoria Varela (660)
114 Class
Fifth Place: Raelin Luna (730)
123 Class
First Place: Eh Nay Gay Hso (845), *REGIONAL CHAMP*
Fifth Place: Payton Cox (700)
132 Class
Second Place: Geraldine Tofalla (800), *REGIONAL RUNNER-UP*
148 Class
Sixth Place: Hser Ther (800)
165 Class
Seventh Place: Jaycee Barnes (765)
198 Class
Second Place: Kennedi Butcher (1105), *REGIONAL RUNNER-UP*
259 Class
Third Place: Angelina Calzada (890)
259+ Class
First Place: Alayna Searcy (1210), *REGIONAL CHAMP*