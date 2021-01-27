The Calhoun Sandies return to action for the 2021 season.
Last year the Sandies’ season came to a halt due to the COVID-19, with the virus canceling the 2020 State Powerlifting Championship meet.
Sandies Powerlifting Coach Jason Bagwell talked about the preparation of this year’s team during this unusual season.
“We’ve tried to keep it as normal as any other year. It’s just, you know, in the weight room we have to be more careful,” Bagwell said.
Bagwell talked about the changes regarding the meets this season. During the first two meets, the number of teams participating dropped to three.
During those two meets spectators were not allowed to watch the two meets due to virus concerns.
Bagwell is slowly seeing how the season progresses before allowing the fans and spectators back in, he said.
Last year, the Sandies were ready to head to the state meet before the virus canceled the event, and Bagwell said it’s a big motivator for his team.
“It’s a big motivator because there’s eight of these girls that were heading to state last year….within five or six days, it was taken away,” Bagwell said.
This is a second chance opportunity for a lot of these lifters, Bagwell said, and added that they realize that sometimes you don’t get second chances in life.
“It has probably made them work harder…and I want to make that count,” Bagwell said.
Bagwell’s goal is to have those two seniors win State in their final year.
Bagwell talked about having their leadership on the team, especially since some of the rookie lifters are seniors as well.
“It is really helpful because beginners are amazed when they see what these older kids can do,” Bagwell said.
Bagwell added a lot the older lifters become coaches, and the younger lifters soak up what they say and pass on tips and tricks.
The Sandies dropped from 5A to 4A, and Bagwell stated that the 4A class schools are tougher and harder this year.
The teams that will be a challenge for Calhoun are Tuloso-Midway, Robstown, and Crystal City. Bagwell said Crystal City has won State multiple times.
“I know Beeville has won state three times, so 4A is honestly more difficult…and certainly it did not get easier,” Bagwell said. “Just because we’re moving down doesn’t mean we’re going to be king of the hill.”
The expectations for Bagwell and the Sandies are hopefully to continue to have the season in a “somewhat normal manner,” he said.
“The biggest disappointment would be having the season going along, and then it gets stopped. The first goal is to have a season completely, then the second goal is to win it,” Bagwell said.