The Calhoun Sandies (4-7 [1-1]) got their first district win of the season last Friday with a 3-0 sweep against the Beeville Trojans.
The Sandies rebounded from their district opening loss to the Sinton Pirates Tuesday, September 8. Calhoun Head Volleyball Coach Jenna Buzek talked about improvements in their Beeville match.
“We just talked a lot about how we just needed to go out there and play our game,” Buzek said, “and we just needed a win, and it’s been a while, so we kind of focused on that a lot in practice.”
The Sandies made several scoring runs in their set matches, including starting the game with a 7-0 run over the Trojans.
“I put a goal that they [their opponents] don’t get more than two or three in a row,” Buzek said, “and we have to get runs of fives and sixes, so the fact that you point that out, that was kind of a big goal.”
Junior Setter/Right Hitter Rosie Orta led the team in assists and was one of four Sandies who served three aces against Beeville.
Orta talked about rebounding from the district-opening loss and snapping a seven-game losing streak.
“We really needed this win because that losing streak really put us down,” Orta said, “but our practices have been a lot better and we had a great talk, and we won, and it feels a lot better.”
Orta talked about the scoring runs over the Trojans, and she said the more her team gets excited about a point, the more they get in their opponent’s head.
Senior Middle Blocker Jacy Hroch recorded five blocks and 14 kills against the Trojans last Friday, and she talked about getting the first district win of the season.
“It definitely feels good. I think since that last game [against Sinton], we just came out wanting to win,” Hroch said, “and we wanted to show our coaches that we can win.”
The Sandies had a match on the road against Ingleside this week. Please see Wave Sports for the score.
Calhoun plays against the Sinton Pirates this Friday, and Buzek talked about the rematch set for Friday at home.
“Second rounds always can be a good thing or a bad thing,” Buzek said, “but hopefully usually good because we’ve seen them before, and we know what they do. We’re not going to be scared, and we’re just going to go out and play.”
Buzek added they are prepping a lot this week for the Sinton rematch on Friday, and hopefully, her team will come out “guns blazing.”
Wave Sports will live stream the Sinton match this Friday in the Calhoun Game Gym.
The game starts at 4:30 p.m.
-- BEEVILLE STATS—
SCORES: Calhoun over Beeville (25-9, 25-18, 25-9)
Leah Lucey - 1 kill, 1 dig
Raelin Luna - 1 ace, 3 digs
Emme O’Donnell - 2 assists, 8 digs
Alexis Iglesias - 4 digs
Madison Stringo - 3 aces, 2 kills, 1 block, 3 digs
Rosie Orta - 3 aces, 4 kills, 2 blocks, 24 assists, 5 digs
Savannah Lane - 3 aces, 6 kills, 6 digs
Jacy Hroch - 5 blocks, 14 kills, 1 dig
Kamryn Kestler - 1 kill, 2 digs
Emma Strakos - 2 assists
Morgan Gray - 3 aces, 4 kills, 1 block, 1 dig
--
--JV and Freshmen Results--
JV: (L) 8-25, 24-26
Freshmen: (W) 25-15, 25-15
--SINTON STATS (Sept. 9)—
Sinton over Calhoun (21-25,17-25,14-25)
Leah Lucey - 1 kill, 1 block, 1 dig
Raelin Luna - 2 aces, 9 digs
Emme O’Donnell - 11 digs
Alexis Iglesias - 1 dig
Keri Grantland - 11 digs
Alexis Iglesias - 5 digs
Madison Stringo - 3 kills, 1 block, 3 digs
Rosie Orta - 1 ace, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 15 assists, 16 digs
Savannah Lane - 1 ace, 6 kills, 4 digs
Jacy Hroch - 1 block, 8 kills, 1 dig
Morgan Gray - 1 dig
--JV and Freshmen Results--
JV: (L) 22-25, 24-26
Freshmen: (W) 25-22, 25-12