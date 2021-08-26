The Sandies rebounded from early struggles against the El Campo Ricebirds and came out with a four-set win Aug. 17 at home.
The Sandies led 18-11 in set one, but mental and communication issues allowed the Ricebirds to score 13 of the next 14 points in the set, and the Sandies lost 19-25.
The team didn’t start off how they normally do, said Sandies’ head coach Jenna Buzek.
“I think sometimes at home with a big crowd, we start with a little bit of nerves,” Buzek said, “and once we work those nerves out, once they got a little bit of a butt chewing, we were able to go.”
The Sandies struggles continued into set two as Calhoun didn’t lead until the end of the set.
The set was tied at 25 when junior Kamryn Kestler got the kill she needed to give her team the lead, and Rosie Orta’s ace sealed it.
Kestler’s kill changed the game for the Sandies as they continued to play well in the next two sets.
Buzek said her team needs game-changing moments like that this season.
“We talk about little (game changing) moments…and plays that we’re not used to seeing ‑ plays that come at the right moment are what we need, and it gives us that energy.” Buzek said.
The Sandies kept their composure in sets three and four with better communication from the players.
“We just kept our heads up and communicated more. That was a big part of it,” junior outside hitter Morgan Gray said, “And in the fourth set, we just pushed through.”
Calhoun will use the momentum from the win heading into their second tournament in Sinton and against Calallen at home.
“It was an intense game. We played back and forth a lot of the times (in the El Campo game),” Buzek said, “so we’re going to need that for (the Sinton) tournament because you play a lot back-to-back-to-back (games).”
Kestler will apply what she learned from the El Campo game to the next set of games.
“We’re really just going to learn to push through and come back from behind and finish till the end,” Kestler said.
The Sandies competed in the Sinton tournament over the weekend and played Calallen on Tuesday.
Calhoun went 3-3 in the Sinton tournament,
Calhoun will compete in its last tournament of the season in Goliad this Friday and Saturday and will host the London Pirates Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m.