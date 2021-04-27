The Calhoun Sandies varsity softball team wrapped up the regular season with a 13-9-1 record and clinched third in district with an 8-4 record in the 12-1 win against Corpus Christi Miller played last Friday in Corpus Christi.
The Sandies offense shined against the Miller Buccaneers when senior center fielder Brianna Villarreal hit a grand slam home run to highlight the top of the first inning.
Sandies head coach Daniel Castillo was impressed by the team’s offensive performance against Miller.
“We hit the ball well. The pitcher [from Miller] wasn’t so slow, she was throwing strikes, and we hit the ball,” Castillo said.
Castillo added any time his team hits they have a chance of winning, and any time they don’t hit his team tends to lose.
Sophomore shortstop Morgan Gray recorded two RBI doubles and helped contribute to the offensive production for her team.
Gray said it felt great to contribute to the scoring, and she added she and her team just need to keep practicing and hope to go further in the playoffs.
Freshman first baseman Azelyn Garcia notched a triple and an RBI double in the win against Miller, and she said she wouldn’t have gotten on base without the support of her team.
“It feels good, but without my teammates hyping us up, I wouldn’t be able to do what I do,” Garcia said.
Calhoun is now shifting its focus to the 4A softball playoffs.
The Sandies host West Columbia in the bi-district round in a best-of-three series beginning this Friday.
Castillo will be prepping his team for the next challenge.
“We’re gonna keep practicing just like it’s a district game, but the only difference is they know the pressures on that. They know if they lose the season’s over, which we’re not guaranteed a win tomorrow so hopefully, they work hard,” Castillo said.
Bi-District series schedule:
Game one: At Calhoun 6:30 p.m. Friday
Games two and three (if necessary): At West Columbia Saturday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
--MILLER STATS—
BATTERS:
Doubles: Morgan Gray (2), Haley Contreras, Azelyn Garcia (1)
Triples: A. Garcia, Brianna Villarreal (1)
Home runs: B. Villarreal (1)
RBI: B. Villarreal (3), M. Gray, Raelin Luna (2), H. Contreras, Kylee Cormier, Amri Gaona, A. Garcia (1)
Stolen bases: Arly Sanchez (2), H. Contreras, Paige Bonuz (1)
Reached on error: A. Gaona, R. Luna, A. Sanchez (1)
Total bases: B. Villarreal (7), A. Garcia (5), M. Gray (4), H. Contreras (3), A. Gaona, A. Sanchez, Andrea Hataway (1)
PITCHING:
Aubreigh Pena: Innings Pitched (3.2), Hits (4), K (3)
Haley Contreras: IP (1.1), H (1), Runs (1), K (1)