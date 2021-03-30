The Calhoun Sandies varsity softball team hosted the Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers to wrap up the first half of district play.
Calhoun beat Miller 13-0 to improve to 4-2 in district.
The Sandies’ infielders shut down Miller’s offense in five innings, and the batters took care of business, scoring 13 runs.
Senior shortstop Diamond Plummer made key defensive infield stops for Calhoun.
Plummer said she was proud that her teammates kept the ball in the infield and did not let it get past them.
Plummer had two hits and scored two runs during the second and third innings.
Calhoun reached base 14 times from hits and tallied 13 runs on RBIs.
“We just hit the ball like we’re used to doing. We just had a really good inning. We were hyped, all happy, and had a good game.” Plummer said.
Sandies head coach Daniel Castillo was impressed by the performance of the infielders against the Buccaneers.
“Any time our infielders keep the ball from getting past them, you know our pitching is doing well because it’s going into the infield and not the outfield,” Castillo said.
The Sandies have been hitting the ball well this season, Castillo said, and added even in the Sinton loss, they were hitting the ball well.
“Today, we just found the right spot. They went somewhere else and not straight to them [Miller],” Castillo said.
The Sandies finished the first half of district, 4-2, and Castillo knows everyone in the district is pretty even.
Castillo said one or two teams are struggling to get their teams together, and he added the top five are good.
“We’ve just got to continue playing hard and just keep doing what we are doing,” Castillo said.
The Sandies traveled to Rockport last Tuesday. Please see Wave Sports for scores and updates.
Calhoun will travel to Corpus Christi and face the West Oso Bears this Thursday.
--STATS—
BATTING:
Hits: Arly Sanchez, Amri Gaona (3), Kylee Cormier, Diamond Plummer (2), four Sandies (1)
RBIs: A. Gaona, K Cormier (3), A. Sanchez, Azelyn Garcia (2), Ariana Escalera (1)
Doubles: A. Gaona, K. Cormier, A. Escalera, Aubreigh Pena (1)
PITCHING:
Azelyn Garcia:
K: 1
Runs: 0
Errors: 0
Hits: 3
BB: 1