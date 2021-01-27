The Calhoun Sandies soccer team took on the Bay City Blackcats Tuesday, Jan. 19, at home.
Sandies Head Coach Shelia Akapo said Calhoun played a “hard-fought” contest against a good Blackcats team.
According to Akapo, Bay City moved the ball well and scored two goals in the first 10 minutes of the game.
The Sandies fell to Bay City, 6-0, and the goalie recorded nine saves that helped Calhoun stay in the game.
Calhoun took on Giddings last Monday (please see Wave Sports for the score), and will take on the El Campo Ricebirds in its final non-district contest this Friday.
The Sandies will host the Gonzales Apaches in the district opener Tuesday, February 5.
The game starts at 7 p.m. in Sandcrabs Stadium.