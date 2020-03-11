Calhoun Sandies Varsity Soccer traveled to Corpus Christi last week to take on Ray and Miller.
Last Tuesday, the Sandies fell to the Ray Texans, 4-0.
Calhoun recorded three shots on goal, two corners for, four corners against, and recorded 20 saves from the net.
The Sandies finished their road trip against the Miller Buccaneers.
Calhoun notched their first district win of the season beating the Bucs, 1-0, last Friday night.
The Sandies played aggressive defense against Miller throughout the game, offensively shot eight goal attempts, and goalkeeper Jasmine Dodson recorded seven saves and scored the game-winner.
Calhoun played against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial last Monday and will play Corpus Christi Moody Monday, March 16, in the season finale.