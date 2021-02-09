The Calhoun Sandies varsity soccer team had a rough start in their district opener against Gonzales Apaches last Friday night at Sandcrabs Stadium.
The Sandies were shutout by the Apaches, 7-0, and had JV players in place for missing varsity players due to them being under quarantine.
Sandies head varsity soccer coach Shelia Akapo said their entire backfield was put under quarantine, and she added that their JV players played hard against Gonzales.
Akapo wasn’t too upset by the loss because their team wasn’t at full strength.
“We’ve been showing progress up until players started getting into quarantine,” Akapo said. “So, I mean I’m not too upset about the loss, just because we don’t have our team at full strength.”
Calhoun travels to Yoakum on Friday to face the Bulldogs.
Wave Sports will update the score of Friday’s game.
The game starts at 6 p.m.