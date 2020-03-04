Calhoun Sandies Varsity Softball fell to the Victoria East Titans, 2-1, last Tuesday night on the road.
Sandies Senior Pitcher Catherine Hernandez surrendered two runs against the Titans and struck out 10 of East’s batters over six innings.
Hernandez, Claire Blinka, and Amri Gaona recorded multiple hits against the Titans.
The Sandies defense didn’t commit an error in their district opener.
Calhoun is 3-3 on the season with a 0-1 district record.
The Sandies had their home opener against Corpus Christi Carroll on Tuesday.
For the Carroll score, please go to Wave Sports for scores and updates.