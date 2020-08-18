The Calhoun Sandies remain undefeated on the road over the weekend, getting wins over Edna and El Campo.
--At Edna--
The Sandies came off a big win against Industrial and added another win last Friday with a sweep (25-22, 25-20, 25-18) against Edna.
Sandies Volleyball Head Coach Jenna Buzek talked about getting back-to-back wins and starting the season strong.
“It’s always a good feeling to get a win and just to start off strong, especially with everything going on…so a 2-0 start is really exciting,” Buzek said.
The Sandies started the game slowly but kept their composure throughout the sets.
Buzek said it was an “extremely slow start” for her team, and she added it was just the environment of not being at school all day, but she said there’s no excuse for some of that stuff.
Junior Setter/Right Hitter Rosie Orta talked about starting the first set slowly and her teammates staying positive.
“You just got to keep your positivity, and don’t let yourself be down, keep your teammates up, and that’s how you push through it,” Orta said.
Orta talked about starting the season 2-0 but felt her team didn’t play at the same level as in the Industrial game.
“It felt pretty good, but I definitely know we could have done a lot better because Tuesday’s game [vs Industrial] was a real good fight,” Orta said. “And I feel like we’re not playing at our level.”
There were fighting moments as the Sandies came back from 8-3 deficit early in the Set One, and Senior Libero Emme O’Donnell talked about her team not giving up and kept fighting even being down by many points.
“We always have a fight at the end,” O’Donnell said. “And we worked together…and we’re hardworking this year and scrappy, but we win, and we play it off and get it done.”
O’Donnell and Orta talked about getting more motivated with more wins as the season progresses.
O’Donnell said her team will push and work hard this season and hopes to go undefeated.
“We definitely want to try to aim for undefeated, and this is a good start for us,” Orta said.
Buzek talked about the first two wins of the seasons and how it’ll motivate her team moving forward.
“Hopefully, it keeps us driving to want to keep that up and not settle…we need to keep pushing, and fighting, and playing hard every single time,” Buzek said.
The next day the Sandies swept El Campo in three games (25-18, 25-16, 25-18), and Calhoun moves to 3-0 to start its 2020 campaign.
Orta recorded a double-double with 20 digs and 17 assists against the Lady Ricebirds last Saturday.
The Sandies faced Tuloso-Midway last Tuesday (please go to Wave Sports for score), and they’ll travel Friday for a tri-match (at Needville) against ninth-ranked Needville and Lexington.
The match starts at 2 p.m.
Freshman and JV results:
- EDNA: Freshman Sandies won, 2-0 (25-22, 25-18), JV Sandies lost, 0-2 (15-25, 22-25)
- EL CAMPO: Freshman Sandies won, 2-0 (25-18, 25-13), JV Sandies won, 2-1 (17-25, 25-22, 15-9)
Edna and El Campo Varsity stats:
- Kills: EDNA: Jacy Hroch (13), Savannah Lane (7), Orta (5) - EC: Hroch (10), Orta (5), 3 Sandies (2) each
- Aces: EDNA: 4 Sandies (1) each - EC: Madison Stringo (2), Keri Grantland, Orta (1) each
- Blocks: EDNA: Orta (3), Stringo, Hroch (2) each - EC: Hroch. Orta (2) each, Morgan Gray, Grantland (1) each
- Digs: EDNA: O’Donnell (11), Grantland (10), Lane (5) - EC: Orta (20), O’Donnell (14), Lane (9)
- Assists: EDNA: Orta (19), Emma Strakos (4), Grantland (1) - EC: Orta (17), Strakos (4), Grantland, O’Donnell (1) each