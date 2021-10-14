The Sandies came out and took care of business 25-7, 25-5, 25-10 against Beeville to push their district record to 6-1, 20-10 overall.
“The Sandies came out and played well tonight,” said coach Jenna Treybig Buzek. “It was great teamwork to get us a big win.”
Leading the Sandies was Rosie Orta with three aces, 11 kills, one block, 14 assists, and 17 digs; Savannah Lane with three aces, three kills, five digs, and one assist; Morgan Gray with one ace, eight kills, two blocks, and three digs; Kamryn Kestler with five kills, two blocks, and two digs; Emma Strakos with nine assists and three digs; Keri Grantland with 20 digs and three assists; Leah Lucey with four kills and six digs; Mia Salazar with two aces and two digs; Adrianna Cortez with one block; and Raelin Luna with two digs.
JV Sandies dig in to defeat Beeville
The Sandies beat Beeville for the second time in district Friday night, 25-18, 28-26. The win brings the JV’s record to 6-1 in district, 17-4 overall.
The Sandies held the momentum for the majority of the first set. The continuity of their offense wasn’t as smooth as expected, but they made enough good plays and worked together enough to keep the lead and take the win.
During the second set, the Sandies could not get into a good flow and allowed the Trojans to take a 17-11 lead. However, the Sandies returned to their consistent form and began to chip away at the score to take a tight 28-26 win.
As a team, the JV Sandies had 47 digs, 27 kills, seven aces, two blocks, and 19 assists.
McKenna Guevara lead the team in digs with nine, and McKynzie Judd was right behind her with eight. Sydney Rasmussen had 10 kills. Addison Rodriguez and Caedyn Boerm each had two kills. Rebikah Garcia and Caytlin Massey each put up a block, and Rodriguez led in assists with six.
The Sandies returned to action on Tuesday at home versus Rockport, the only team that has defeated the Sandies in district.
Lady Fiddlers 8th A downs Howell in 3
The eighth grade Lady Fiddlers volleyball A team took three sets to down Howell on Oct. 7; 19-25, 25-7, 25-18. Despite the slow start, the Lady Fiddlers came back in the second set and showed their heart in this team win, said coach Courtney Rigamonti.
The Lady Fiddlers are now 3-1 in district and 5-2 on the season. The next game was Monday against Stroman in Victoria.
For the Lady Fiddlers, Mckenlie Frankson had nine aces, seven kills, five digs, and 13 assists. Ava Manning had four aces, three kills, four digs, and seven assists. Layla Myers had two kills, one dig, and one assist. Jordynn Pena had five aces, five kills, and two digs. Karlie Wilkey had four aces, three kills, and one assist. Jennah Ortiz had one ace and eight digs. Taylor Vallair had four kills and three digs. Laynie Wood had five aces and six digs. Arcana Adame had two digs.
Lady Fiddlers 8th B falls to Howell in 3
The eighth grade Lady Fiddlers volleyball B team fell to Howell on Oct. 7 in three sets; 15-25, 25-22, 21-25.
Claire Flores led the team with seven aces, three good serves, six attempts, one kill, two digs, and five assists. Analise Delgado had seven aces, two good serves, one attempt, one kill, and two digs. Emmalee Laredo had two aces, five good serves, and one pass. Olivia Hranicky had five aces, one good serve, and three attempts. Jaela Martinez had four good serves with one ace, eight attempts with one kill, four good passes, two digs, one block, and one assist. Emily Jaramillo had one attempt and three kills. McKinley Gossett had two attempts and two kills. Aubre Baldera had one kill, one dig, and three assists. and Zoeigh Pena had one pass.
The team played Stroman on Monday.
Lady Fiddlers 7th A Defeats Howell in 2
The seventh grade Lady Fiddlers A team defeated the Howell Wildcats in two sets on Oct. 7; 25-5, 25-9.
Leading the Lady Fiddlers was Kendra Carriles with 16 aces, three kills, one dig, and one assist. Kally Billings had six assists and five aces. McKenzie Baldera had two kills, one dig, and four aces. Jaeleigh Campos had one assist and one ace. Brooklyn Delgado had one ace. Addyson Rangel had one dig.
Lady Fiddlers 7th B falls in 3 to Howell
The seventh grade Lady Fiddlers B team fell to the Howell Wildcats in three sets on Oct. 7; 25-23, 13-25, 24-26.
Leading the Lady Fiddlers was Remi Ondreas with 10 good serves and 10 aces, six good passes, and one kill. Taylor Fischer had 17 good passes, three good serves, and an ace. Gracie O’Shields had five aces, three good serves, and eight good passes. Avery Kriegel had seven good serves, two aces, 11 good passes, and one kill. Cayme Lambert had two good serves, one kill, and eight good passes. Keelin Escalante had two good serves, three aces, and 10 good passes.
Lady Pirates 8th suffers first loss
The Lady Pirates 8th grade team suffered their first loss of the season on Oct. 7, falling to Cade in two sets; 17-25, 6-25.
In game one Zoey Henning was the high scorer with four points. Kylee Gray had four digs and Kyndall Gray had two kills.
The Lady Pirates faced Howell in Victoria on Monday.
Lady Pirates 7th falls in two sets
The Lady Pirates 7th grade team fell to Cade Oct. 7 in two sets; 13-25, 7-25.
High scorer for game one was Lorena Torres with four points. Jai’Lynn Boots added three digs.