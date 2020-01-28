--Sandies--
The Calhoun Sandies Powerlifting team rebounded from the Alvin meet last Saturday with a first-place finish with 54 points.
Sandies Results (Weight Class, Name, Place, Total Pounds lifted)
97 Class: Lexi Iglesias, 1st - 680
114 Class: Salma Anaya-Martinez, 2nd – 780; Raelin Luna, 3rd - 750
123 Class: Eh Nay Gay Hso, 1st – 830; Kara Smith, 7th - 680
148 Class: Katya Garza-Rodriguez, 3rd - 755
165 Class: Brianna Abrego, 4th - 745
181 Class: Viviah Galindo, 3rd - 785
198 Class: Kennedi Butcher, 1st – 1,035; Noelia Rodas, 2nd - 850
259 Class: Angelina Calzada, 2nd - 840
259+ Class: Alayna Searcy, 1st – 1,015
--Sandcrabs--
The Sandcrabs took home second place in the Tuloso-Midway Meet last Saturday in a tiebreaker with 36 points total.
Sandcrabs results (Weight Class, Name, Place, Total Pounds lifted)
123 Class: Chase Chapa, 1st - 1,145
132 Class: Jakob Cortez, 1st - 1,190
165 Class: Samuel Torres, 3rd - 1,145
165 Class: Jose Raynaga, 4th - 1,115
181 Class: Xavier Smith, 3rd - 1,150
198 Class: Jaime Rios, 1st - 1,550
220 Class: Joseph Beebe, 4th - 1,305
SHW: Damian Chavez, 2nd - 1,480
Other highlights: Eh Ler Moo totaled 850 pounds, Emanuel Flores (870), and Pavan Patel (1,000)
Both Powerlifting teams will travel to Seguin this Saturday.
The meet starts at 9 a.m.