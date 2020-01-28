--Sandies--

The Calhoun Sandies Powerlifting team rebounded from the Alvin meet last Saturday with a first-place finish with 54 points.

Sandies Results (Weight Class, Name, Place, Total Pounds lifted)

97 Class: Lexi Iglesias, 1st - 680

114 Class: Salma Anaya-Martinez, 2nd – 780; Raelin Luna, 3rd - 750

123 Class: Eh Nay Gay Hso, 1st – 830; Kara Smith, 7th - 680

148 Class: Katya Garza-Rodriguez, 3rd - 755

165 Class: Brianna Abrego, 4th - 745

181 Class: Viviah Galindo, 3rd - 785

198 Class: Kennedi Butcher, 1st – 1,035; Noelia Rodas, 2nd - 850

259 Class: Angelina Calzada, 2nd - 840

259+ Class: Alayna Searcy, 1st – 1,015

--Sandcrabs--

The Sandcrabs took home second place in the Tuloso-Midway Meet last Saturday in a tiebreaker with 36 points total.

Sandcrabs results (Weight Class, Name, Place, Total Pounds lifted)

123 Class: Chase Chapa, 1st - 1,145

132 Class: Jakob Cortez, 1st - 1,190

165 Class: Samuel Torres, 3rd - 1,145

165 Class: Jose Raynaga, 4th - 1,115

181 Class: Xavier Smith, 3rd - 1,150

198 Class: Jaime Rios, 1st - 1,550

220 Class: Joseph Beebe, 4th - 1,305

SHW: Damian Chavez, 2nd - 1,480

Other highlights: Eh Ler Moo totaled 850 pounds, Emanuel Flores (870), and Pavan Patel (1,000)

Both Powerlifting teams will travel to Seguin this Saturday.

The meet starts at 9 a.m.

Tags