The Calhoun Sandies Varsity Track and Field team finished in third place last Thursday at Yoakum Relays.
Field Event Results:
Shot put:
Claire Blinka (3rd)
Discus:
Blinka (4th)
High Jump:
Aubrey Bargas (2nd)
Jasmine Dodson (3rd)
Diamond Plummer (4th)
Long jump:
Paige Weaver (2nd)
Rosie Orta (4th)
Triple Jump:
Eh Paw (2nd)
Running Events Results:
800 m:
Phoebe Huang (2nd)
One Mile:
Huang (1st)
Two Mile:
Huang (1st)
100 hurdles:
Camden Williams (6th)
300 hurdles:
Diamond Plummer (4th)
Williams (5th)
4 X 100 Relay:
Rosie Orta, Kamryn Kestler, Bargas, Paw (4th)
4 X 200 relay :
Kestler, Rea Chrisco, Paw, Bargas (5th)
4 x 400 relay :
Maddie Hawes, Chrisco, Reggie Frederick, Paw (5th)