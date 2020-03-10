The Calhoun Sandies Varsity Track and Field team finished in third place last Thursday at Yoakum Relays.

Field Event Results:

Shot put:

Claire Blinka (3rd)

Discus:

Blinka (4th)

High Jump:

Aubrey Bargas (2nd)

Jasmine Dodson (3rd)

Diamond Plummer (4th)

Long jump:

Paige Weaver (2nd)

Rosie Orta (4th)

Triple Jump:   

Eh Paw (2nd)

Running Events Results:

800 m:

Phoebe Huang (2nd)

One Mile:

Huang (1st)

Two Mile:

Huang (1st)

100 hurdles:

Camden Williams (6th)

300 hurdles:

Diamond Plummer (4th)

Williams (5th)

4 X 100 Relay:  

Rosie Orta, Kamryn Kestler, Bargas, Paw (4th)

4 X 200 relay : 

Kestler, Rea Chrisco, Paw, Bargas (5th)

4 x 400  relay : 

Maddie Hawes, Chrisco, Reggie Frederick, Paw (5th)

