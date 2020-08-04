Calhoun High School sports returned to action on Monday with practices held by several of the top sports.
The Calhoun Sandies Volleyball team got together for their first practice of the 2020 season.
Sandies Varsity Volleyball Coach Jenna Buzek, entering her second season with Calhoun, was looking forward to the first practice of the season.
“It’s always fun to come back to two-a-days, especially this time because we haven’t really seen them since March of last [school] year.”
Buzek added it’s good to see the players together and the “new faces” with the freshmen.
With the team back together for the first time since March, Buzek has set expectations for her upperclassmen to be good role models for the new faces on the team.
“They are just upperclassmen, and that’s something that comes with it,” Buzek said. “A lot of them were either on JV or varsity last year, so it’s a lot of expectations with them…to be leaders for the younger girls; to show by example.”
The Sandies began the morning with conditioning to determine which players are “in shape and who can handle it,” Buzek said.
Later at noon, the Sandies began practicing hitting and spiking the balls with the coaches evaluating the players.
“What we coaches are doing are going around and evaluating since we have so many numbers, figuring who’s gonna be on what team and things like that,” Buzek said.
This year’s practice is a lot different, with the players and coaches wearing masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Buzek talked about her players and coaches wearing masks during practice.
“It’s tough, to me they are hard to breathe with, and the girls haven’t complained yet,” Buzek said. “But it’s just uncomfortable. It’s a different element. It’s a lot, I don’t like it, but we’ll do it.”
The Sandies dropped to 4A this year and are in a new district, and Buzek talked about the new environment.
“It’s gonna be a pretty competitive district,” Buzek said. “I think if we figure it out and learn how to play, we’ll have a chance of doing really good in district. It’s just not okay being mediocre. We’re gonna have to grow and learn and get as good as we can.”
As for team expectations, Buzek said they lost a lot of seniors, and they don’t have a ton of height this year. She added it’s going be hard work this season.
“It’s just gonna be a lot of hard-working girls, and they’ve kind of showed me that this summer already,” Buzek said. “A lot of them just work hard. A lot of teamwork and we’re gonna have a lot of communication and things like that.”
Calhoun Sandies Volleyball kicks off their season next Tuesday in a tri-match against St. Joseph and Industrial at home in the Calhoun Game Gym.