The Calhoun High School Sandies varsity volleyball team downed London in three games on Aug. 31 to bring their season record to 14-8.
The Sandies won the first 25-21, the second 25-18, and capped the match with a 25-20 win in the third game.
“The Sandies had a good win tonight. Defense and blocking helped lead to our success,” said head coach Jenna Treybig Buzek.
For the Sandies: Emma Strakos had one ace, seven assists, and three digs; Kamryn Kestler had two kills, three digs, and one block; Keri Grantland had two aces, 14 digs, and five assists; Leah Lucey had two kills; Mia Salazar had one dig; Morgan Gray had eight kills and two digs; Nevaeh Rangel had two kills, one block, and four digs; Raelin Luna had nine digs; Rosie Orta had four aces, seven kills, one block, nine assists, and 15 digs; and Savannah Lane had five aces, two kills, and five digs.