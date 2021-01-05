The Calhoun Sandies Varsity Basketball earned back-to-back wins against West Oso and Ingleside over the holiday break.
--VS WEST OSO--
The Sandies snapped a four-game losing streak in their 49-42 victory over the West Oso Bears Monday, Dec. 28, at home, earning their first district win of the season.
Rea Chrisco (13), Katelyn Rothmann (12), and Eh Paw Paw (11) reached double-digit point totals in their win over the Bears.
Rothmann secured six rebounds and recorded four defensive steals for Calhoun.
STATS:
R. Chrisco - 13 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals
Cadeyn Boerm - 3 points, 3 assists, 1 steal
K. Rothmann - 12 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks, 4 steals
E. Paw Paw - 11 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal
Mallori Nessa - 3 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal
Jyneive Kennemer - 2 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals
Monique Bargas - 5 points, 4 rebounds
--VS INGLESIDE--
The Sandies secured their second district game of the season with a 40-13 win over the Ingleside Mustangs Thursday, Dec. 31, at home to close out 2020.
Sandies Rea Chrisco (10) recorded double-digit points in back-to-back wins over Ingleside and West Oso.
Chrisco and Arly Sanchez recorded seven assists in their win over the Mustangs.
Sanchez lead the game with three defensive blocks for the Sandies.
Katelyn Rothmann once again led the team in rebounds (8) and steals (4).
The Sandies played the Sinton Pirates Tuesday, Jan. 5. Please see Wave Sports for scores and updates.
Calhoun will take on the Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers Tuesday, Jan. 12, at home.
STATS:
R. Chrisco - 10 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 steal
Cadeyn Boerm - 4 points, 1 rebound, 1 block, 1 steal
A. Sanchez - 6 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 blocks, 3 steals
K. Rothmann - 6 points, 8 rebounds, 1 block, 4 steals
Mallorie Nessa - 2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal
Jynieve Kennemer - 8 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal
Monique Bargas - 2 points, 2 rebounds
Kendly Acosta - 2 points, 3 rebounds