Sinton beats Sandies in five sets

The Calhoun Sandies Varsity Volleyball (5-8 [2-2]) lost a tough battle against 15th-ranked Sinton in five sets at home last Friday.
In a rematch of the district opener, the Sandies lost to the Pirates in three sets.
Despite the loss to the Pirates, Sandies Head Coach Jenna Buzek took some positives from the match.
“It was a really good game….even through the ups and the downs,” Buzek said. “We played extremely well. It’s just the same thing we’ve been working on and trying to figure out all season is finishing and we just didn’t finish tonight.”
The Sandies started off hot in the final set, but nerves got to them, Buzek said.
“We still kind of let the nerves get to us and freak out a little bit,” Buzek said, “and it just came down to the intensity, and we didn’t rise to the occasion.”
The Sandies took a lot of positives from this game, especially Junior Setter/Right Hitter Rosie Orta.
Orta earned a double-double with 46 assists and 11 digs in the loss against Sinton, and she talked about her team fighting hard in the rematch.
“We played like we’ve never played before. We did fight really hard in every point,” Orta said, “but they just fought harder than us, but next time we’re gonna fight harder.”
The Sandies took on the West Oso Bears Tuesday, September 22 (Please see Wave Sports for score), and Buzek and Orta talked about using the Sinton loss as motivation moving forward.
“We’re gonna go hard. Every practice is gonna be harder and longer. More practicing.” Orta said.
Buzek said her team has to get a win next, and they have to play and have to use the Sinton game as their motivation.
The Sandies have a bye Friday and will travel to Rockport to take on the Rockport-Fulton Pirates Tuesday, September 29.
The game starts at 6 p.m., and Wave Sport will live stream the match.
--SINTON STATS--
SCORE: Sandies: (L) (24-26, 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 13-15)
Leah Lucey- 1 kill, 1 dig
Raelin Luna- 18 digs
Emme O’Donnell- 20 digs
Alexis Iglesias- 5 digs
Keri Grantland- 13 dig
Madison Stringo- 2 aces, 6 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig
Rosie Orta- 1 ace, 5 kills, 3 blocks, 46 assists, 11 digs
Savannah Lane- 3 aces, 9 kills, 14 digs
Jacy Hroch- 7 blocks, 24 kills, 2 digs
Kamryn Kestler- 2 digs
Morgan Gray- 4 aces, 11 kills, 4 digs
--
--JV and Freshmen Results--
JV: (L) (10-25, 20-25)
Freshman: (W) (27-25, 25-12)
--INGLESIDE STATS (Sept. 15)--
SCORE: Sandies (W) (25-13, 25-9, 25-15)
Leah Lucey- 1 dig
Raelin Luna- 1 ace, 4 digs
Emme O’Donnell- 1 ace, 10 digs
Alexis Iglesias- 4 digs, 1 assist, 6 digs
Keri Grantland- 1 kill, 1 dig
Madison Stringo- 2 aces, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs
Rosie Orta- 5 aces, 5 kills, 2 blocks, 23 assists, 12 digs
Savannah Lane- 2 aces, 8 kills, 1 assist, 5 digs
Jacy Hroch- 2 blocks, 11 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs
Kamryn Kestler- 1 kill
Emma Strakos- 1 ace, 2 digs
Morgan Gray- 4 aces, 4 kills, 1 dig
--
--JV and Freshmen Results--
JV: (W) (25-8, 25-14)
Freshman: (W) (25-22, 25-12)