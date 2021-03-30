The Calhoun Sandcrabs traveled to Sinton Tuesday, March 23, for a district game against the number one ranked Pirates.
Calhoun fell to the Pirates, 8-1.
The Sandcrabs struggled defensively in the first two innings, allowing six runs.
Calhoun rebounded in the next two innings, but Sinton added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Sandcrabs head coach Mike Innerarity said the nervousness and bugs wore off when they shut out Sinton in innings three and four.
Sophomore pitcher Iann Cobos relieved Dalton Alford in the third inning after Alford struggled against the Sinton batters.
Cobos struck out five, walked six, and recorded two errors.
Innerarity said Cobos usually does not make those errors.
The Sandcrabs are at the halfway point of district play, and Innerarity reviewed the teams that his players faced in the first half of the season.
Calhoun is currently in fourth place with Miller right behind them.
“It’s going to be a battle for us to get in [the playoffs]. We were playing good for a while until that slip up on Friday [against Ingleside].” Innerarity said.
Innerarity feels good about his team’s chances in the second half of the district schedule, he said, and he added they have to keep it all together and pull it all together.
The Sandcrabs played Miller last Monday. Please go to Wave Sports for highlights of the game.
Calhoun will host the Rockport-Fulton Pirates this Thursday at 7 p.m.
As of March 23, the Sandcrabs are 3-2 in district play.