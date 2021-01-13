The Calhoun Sandies Varsity Basketball dropped to 3-3 on the season with their loss to the Sinton Pirates, Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Rea Chrisco led the team with 10 points, three assists, and two steals.
Katelyn Rothman led the team with four rebounds.
Arly Sanchez recorded three rebounds and two blocks.
The Sandies will not play games this week due to COVID protocol. The team is under quarantine until Jan. 19.
The games between Corpus Christi Miller and Rockport have been rescheduled to Saturday, Jan. 23 (vs. Miller) and Monday, January 25 (at Rockport).
The Sandies will travel to Corpus Christi Tuesday, Jan 19. and take on the West Oso Bears.
Tip-off is 6:30 p.m.
--SINTON STATS—
R. Chrisco: 10 points, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 rebounds
Cadeyn Boerm: 5 points, 1 steal, 2 rebounds, 2 assists
A. Sanchez: 1 point, 1 steal, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks
K. Rothmann: 6 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block
Kendly Acosta: 4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal