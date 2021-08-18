Team Findejo, in their seventh time competing in the Sharp Tooth Shootout, took home the top prize in Saturday’s tournament.
They won a total of $4,250 for placing first in the tournament.
Captain Michael Brown and his teammates, Marcus Cuellar and Derek Yackel, celebrated together after missing last year’s tournament.
“We fished every year. We missed last year. It was the first year we missed, and it feels really good. We’ve been trying really hard for this [moment],” Brown said.
Brown’s team reeled in three sharks but kept two that put them on the tournament board with 167 total pounds, with their biggest shark weighing 84 pounds.
Team Findejo finished third in the tournament two years ago, and it felt good for Brown and his team to take first place.
“We had third place two years ago. It was the first time we placed in this one. We’ve been fishing for a couple of years now. It felt good to finally get first place in it,” Brown said.
The second-place team is no stranger to the tournament.
Team Wild Bill, led by Bill Caldwell, and his teammates, Orlando Mesa and Devin Davis, finished second overall with a 158-pound hammerhead shark.
Last year Team Wild Bill didn’t place in the tournament, and Caldwell wanted to get back and finish strong, and won the biggest shark award in the competition.
“That was a wonderful feeling there. Last year we missed out, and we wanted to come back and get back in first place again, and that was great,” Caldwell said.
It took 30 to 35 minutes to reel in the shark, and Caldwell added his team had to chase it, and it was a lot of fun.
Team Wild Bill has competed for six years in a row in the shark tournament, and he knows it puts a target on his team’s back.
“Everybody’s gunning for you, but that helps us keep our edge, so we like that. We like to perform for everybody,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell also caught a 150-pound stingray in the competition and said it took his team an hour and a half to reel it in.
Caldwell’s team won $3,700 for their second-place finish and the biggest shark, and he said his team is ready to be back to defend.
RESULTS:
First place: Team Findejo with 167 pounds.
Second place: Team Wild Bill with 158 pounds.
Third place: Team General Nice Guys with 125 pounds.
--
Biggest shark: Team Wild Bill with 158 pounds.
Biggest stingray: Team Bay Rats with 164 pounds.